HUDSON — The Ashe County High School swim team traveled to South Caldwell High School on Nov. 29 to compete in a meet against University Christian High School and South Caldwell.
In the Girls 50-yard freestyle, Lindsey Robinson placed sixth followed by fellow Husky Josie Dancy in eighth. Ashe's Lacie Allen placed 14th.
The Boys 50-yard freestyle saw Dylan Koontz in fifth with a time of 28.27. Bradin Farmer followed behind in ninth.
Koontz also placed in the Boys 100-yard freestyle, coming in sixth.
Robinson placed first in the Girls 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:08.61.
Dancy came in third in the Girls 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:34.39.
In the Girls 100-yard breaststroke, Allen came in fifth with a time of 1:52.79.
Farmer made way in the Boys 100-yard breaststroke coming in sixth at 1:58.63.
On Dec. 8, the ACHS swim team will head to Watauga for a meet beginning at 5:30 p.m.
