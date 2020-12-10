WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies volleyball team was forced to postpone two matches in one week, after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to Athletic Director David Koontz.
The games in question were a Dec. 8 matchup with the Starmount Rams (1-4) and a Thursday, Dec. 10 showdown with the Alleghany Trojans (5-1). The Huskies (2-3) previously had to reschedule a game against Wilkes Central (1-2) after the Eagles had to undergo a quarantine for a positive case.
"It’s unfortunate it happened to us, but it is what it is," Koontz said. "We’ve taken precautions and hopefully we’ll be able to get these other games in and it’s creating a challenge for us.”
Koontz added that Ashe is the third Mountain Valley Athletic Conference school, along with Wilkes Central and North Wilkes, that have had to quarantine after positive tests.
“It’s not an if, it’s when," Koontz said of the positive tests. "Obviously when basketball gets going here soon, I anticipate issues with basketball as well. It’s not one specific sport either, it’s happening across the board around the state."
The Huskies' next scheduled match is a Friday, Dec. 18 hoe bout with the North Wilkes Vikings (1-5).
