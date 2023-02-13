CANTON — Three Ashe County wrestlers have earned a trip to the state championship tournament this week after their fine showing in the 3A West Regional Tournament, where Ashe County placed seventh overall with 27 teams competing.
Seniors Matthew Peterson and Luke Osborne each took second place in the 160 and 145-pound weight classes respectively, while sophomore Luke Sheets placed fourth at 138 pounds. All three will represent Ashe County High School starting this Friday, Feb. 17 in Greensboro. Finals competition will take place Saturday.
The 3A West Regional Tournament, held at Pisgah High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 — known by coaches and athletes statewide to be the toughest in the state, with the most tenacious and solid wrestling competitors in North Carolina.
Ten Ashe County wrestlers qualified to compete at this season’s regional tournament, where they not only achieved team success, but garnered respect due to their good sportsmanship and exemplary character. Ashe County can be proud of each of them.
Individual accomplishments at the tournament are as follows:
106
Landen Wilson (26-14) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Landen Wilson (Ashe County) 26-14 won by decision over Brooks Pollard (Ashbrook) 30-12 (Dec 12-9)
Quarterfinal — Landen Wilson (Ashe County) 26-14 won by major decision over Brayden Reid (Hibriten) 48-8 (MD 19-5)
Semifinal — George Coleman (Fred T Foard) 44-5 won by forfeit over Landen Wilson (Ashe County) 26-14 (For.)
Cons. Semi — Kail Burnette (Pisgah) 29-7 won by forfeit over Landen Wilson (Ashe County) 26-14 (For.)
113
Bridger Fairchild (28-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Till Helms (North Lincoln) 45-14 won by fall over Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County) 28-9 (Fall 5:47)
Cons. Round 1 — Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County) 28-9 won by major decision over Thomas ‘Zach’ McMinn (West Henderson) 20-24 (MD 10-1)
Cons. Round 2 — Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County) 28-9 won by decision over Ivan Cortez (St. Stephens) 35-10 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 3 — Kaiden Deaton (Crest) 31-8 won by major decision over Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County) 28-9 (MD 14-4)
120
Gabriel Smith (37-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gabriel Smith (Ashe County) 37-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Trevon Bowers (Forestview) 39-3 won by fall over Gabriel Smith (Ashe County) 37-7 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 2 — Gabriel Smith (Ashe County) 37-7 won by decision over Dean Quilla (North Lincoln) 20-19 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 3 — Gabriel Smith (Ashe County) 37-7 won by fall over Nile Teders (South Point) 26-10 (Fall 4:15)
Cons. Semi — Gunner Marshall (East Henderson) 47-6 won by fall over Gabriel Smith (Ashe County) 37-7 (Fall 2:38)
126
Ryder Phipps (27-15) place is unknown and scored 4.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Toby Bowman (Fred T Foard) 31-21 won by fall over Ryder Phipps (Ashe County) 27-15 (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 1 — Ryder Phipps (Ashe County) 27-15 won by tech fall over Brody McFaddin (North Buncombe) 14-18 (TF-1.5 3:34 (16-1))
Cons. Round 2 — Ryder Phipps (Ashe County) 27-15 won by major decision over Bailey Farabaugh (East Lincoln) 19-12 (MD 16-7)
Cons. Round 3 — Matthew Mehaffey (Pisgah) 39-12 won by fall over Ryder Phipps (Ashe County) 27-15 (Fall 2:39)
138
Luke Sheets (41-6) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Sheets (Ashe County) 41-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Luke Sheets (Ashe County) 41-6 won by major decision over Tripp Norwood (North Gaston) 42-14 (MD 18-6)
Semifinal — Jaelen Culp (Kings Mountain) 30-3 won by tech fall over Luke Sheets (Ashe County) 41-6 (TF-1.5 4:20 (17-2))
Cons. Semi — Luke Sheets (Ashe County) 41-6 won by major decision over Xavier Thomas (West Iredell) 17-10 (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match — Kevin Romero (Fred T Foard) 28-8 won by decision over Luke Sheets (Ashe County) 41-6 (Dec 13-8)
145
Luke Osborne (43-4) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Osborne (Ashe County) 43-4 won by major decision over Chance Habel (Kings Mountain) 21-16 (MD 14-2)
Quarterfinal — Luke Osborne (Ashe County) 43-4 won by fall over Parker York (Ashbrook) 43-10 (Fall 5:33)
Semifinal — Luke Osborne (Ashe County) 43-4 won by decision over Ross Watts (Hibriten) 45-7 (Dec 4-3)
1st Place Match — Brock Carey (Fred T Foard) 47-0 won by fall over Luke Osborne (Ashe County) 43-4 (Fall 1:41)
152
Lukus Spencer (36-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Aaron Keville (North Lincoln) 41-17 won by fall over Lukus Spencer (Ashe County) 36-15 (Fall 3:53)
Cons. Round 1 — Lukus Spencer (Ashe County) 36-15 won by fall over Garrison Head (West Iredell) 11-17 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 2 — Colton Crooke (Enka) 16-7 won by decision over Lukus Spencer (Ashe County) 36-15 (Dec 9-3)
160
Matthew Peterson (23-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) 23-1 won by fall over Will Appling (Crest) 18-21 (Fall 1:21)
Quarterfinal — Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) 23-1 won by fall over Petre Romeo (Clyde A. Erwin) 32-16 (Fall 2:17)
Semifinal — Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) 23-1 won by decision over Marcus McCarson (East Henderson) 39-7 (Dec 10-4)
1st Place Match — Matt Karagias (Stuart Cramer HS) 45-2 won by fall over Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) 23-1 (Fall 1:17)
170
Mason Armentrout (29-21) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Khadin Boone (Ashbrook) 37-11 won by decision over Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) 29-21 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) 29-21 won by fall over Carter Morales (North Lincoln) 27-24 (Fall 3:43)
Cons. Round 2 — Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) 29-21 won by medical forfeit over Ryan Burgett (Forestview) 28-7 (M. For.)
Cons. Round 3 — Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) 29-21 won by fall over Bryce Allison (East Henderson) 21-10 (Fall 4:00)
Cons. Semi — Riley Pugh (Enka) 30-9 won by fall over Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) 29-21 (Fall 2:22)
195
Nathan Herman (5-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Dylan Smith (Fred T Foard) 45-0 won by tech fall over Nathan Herman (Ashe County) 5-6 (TF-1.5 2:57 (15-0))
Cons. Round 1 — Bryson Haynes (Tuscola) 17-11 won by fall over Nathan Herman (Ashe County) 5-6 (Fall 3:50)
