WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Shrine Club will hold their 38th anual golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 15 at Mountain Aire Golf Club, where more than 100 golfers will play and raise money for the organization.
According to Ashe Shrine Club President John Brown, the tournament is the main event of the year, and helps the Shrine Club continue to raise money for other charitable causes. He said that the tournament has always been held at Mountain Aire, and is a special event to the group.
The event will feature lunch, a hole-in-one competition for a car from West Jefferson Chevrolet and a raffle for $150 or a shotgun.
Brown said 125 to 150 players will be entered to into the event, a much higher number than last year's event, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence and ran into dreary weather.
The tournament has a $60 entry fee, with shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The fee includes the green and cart fees and lunch.
