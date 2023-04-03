WEST JEFFERSON - The Lady Husky varsity soccer team stayed unbeaten with three more shutout victories. Ashe County scored a 9-0 victory at East Wilkes on March 21, an 8-0 victory at Avery County on March 24 and a 3-0 victory at home against Surry Central on March 29.
In the team’s road win at East Wilkes, Ashe held a 6-0 lead at the half and added three more goals in the second half. Senior Morgan Phipps had a big game with five goals to lead the Lady Huskies. Alexis Dawson scored a pair of goals while Katlyn French and Ellie Cable each added a goal. Dawson also finished with a pair of assists as did senior Jezik Martin. Sherry Billings added an assist and Keslyn Durham chipped in an assist. Goalkeeper Dakota Peterman stopped both shots she faced from the Cardinal attackers.
Against Avery County, Phipps was on top of her game once again, scoring four times. Dawson also scored four goals and contributed a team-high four assists. Durham and Cable each added two assists in the victory. Peterman made five saves to preserve the shutout victory.
Surry Central’s defense made things a little tougher on Ashe County, but the Lady Huskies were still able to grind out a 3-0 victory. Dawson, Durham and Martin each scored a goal. Peterman stopped five shots in net to get the win.
Ashe County is now 8-0 overall and the team has not allowed a goal in the last six matches. The Lady Huskies will jump into conference play on Tuesday at home against Watauga. Ashe will play host to Alexander Central on Thursday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.