WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County turned a 3-2 fifth inning lead into 12-2 victory at Ashe County High School on April 4.
Ashe was leading 3-0 after four innings before Watauga added a pair of runs to trail by just one heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Huskies then had a six-run inning in the fifth and a three-run inning in the sixth to clinch the team’s seventh victory of the year and the third victory in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Lady Huskies finished the game with 12 runs on 15 hits with no errors. Watauga had two runs on three hits with two defensive miscues.
The top four sports in the Ashe County batting order carried the offense. Isabella Farmer was 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs hitting in the leadoff spot. Nadilyn Eason had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored from the second spot in the lineup. Becka Wonsick was 2-for-4 hitting in the third spot and Maleah Lovell was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs hitting cleanup.
Ally Greer added a hit, Hannah Osborne scored two runs, Abby Sheets had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Addi Williams finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Aubrey Day drew two walks, scored once and added an RBI. Maylee Blevins chipped in a hit and an RBI and Caitlin Wood scored a run.
In the pitching circle, Lovell tossed a complete game and gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
For Watauga, Katie Jo Matheson pitched 4.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs on five walks and nine hits with two strikeouts. Kara Brooks pitched 1.1 innings in relief and surrendered five runs (three earned) on two walks and six hits with one strikeout.
On April 5, Ashe hosted first place Alexander Central and suffered a 13-6 defeat. The Lady Huskies are now 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the NW 3A/4A.
Northwestern 3A/4A standings
1. Alexander Central: 12-3 overall, 6-0 conference
