RONDA — For the second time this season, the Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team faced off against the East Wilkes Cardinals, this time on the road Monday, Feb. 3. The Huskies hosted East Wilkes Jan. 20, winning 66-62.
The Huskies started fast, with Dawson Cox hitting a big three early, and the relentless rebounding of Ethan Ashley helping the Huskies grab a 9-7 after the first quarter.
After utilizing a full-court press defense, the Cardinals tied the game at 9, but Ashe guard Nate Lee took his time with a deep three and took the lead back with five minutes left in the half. The Cardinals stole the lead back, while Ashe’s offense slowed to a crawl. With the Huskies unable to muster enough firepower to complete a comeback by halftime, trailing 21-19.
After the Cardinals jumped out to a 28-25 lead, Colby Greer tied the game with an and-one, before grabbing a lead with a free throw. The Huskies then went on a 9-3 run to steal the 37-31 lead heading into the fourth.
The cardinals opened the final quarter on a tear, scoring 12 points to grab the lead back. After taking the barrage of scoring, the Huskies fought to get back into the lead. Coming close multiple times, Ashe was unable to grab hold of the win, falling 55-46 to split the season series.
The Huskies now look to a home game against Elkin (3-16) Tuesday, Feb. 4.
