BOONVILLE — A 20-point margin of victory and a 5-0 record did not leave much room for complaint after the Ashe County Huskies girls' basketball team's win over the Starmount Rams (1-4) on the road Thursday, Dec. 12.
The game was the Huskies' second of the week, and first of a back-to-back.
The Huskies were aggressive on defense early, intermittently utilizing a full-court press to go with a quick-strike offense. After Audrey Craven tied the game at 10 with two minutes left in the first quarter, the Huskies amped up the pressure to grab a 14-10 lead by the start of the second quarter.
The Huskies then opted to win the game the old fashioned way, by outscoring their opponent. After an and-one from Jayden Jones, the Huskies had piled up 10 points in the first half of the second quarter to the Rams' four. This pacey play helped the Huskies to a 30-21 lead at the half.
The blueprint was set, the Huskies just needed to see out the game with an efficient offense and keeping the defense clamped down. Scoring heroics from Hallie Treva and Katie Woods had the lead stretched to 46-29 by the fourth, and the clock finally finished the game at 64-44.
The Huskies' next game was against Watauga (4-2) Friday, Dec. 13.
