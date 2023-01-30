BOONE - Ashe County High School took part in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship swim meet in Boone on Jan. 25 with Watauga, Alexander Central, South Caldwell, Freedom and Hibriten.
Ashe had swimmers competing in 10 different events. Overall, the championship meet featured nearly 200 total athletes between the six conference schools.
In the men’s 50-yard Freestyle race, Isaac Firebaugh had Ashe’s best finish of 11th place, crossing the finish line in 29.41 seconds. Bradin Farmer was 16th with a finishing time of 30.86 seconds. Dave Mora-Moncada was 28th overall in 35.92 seconds, followed by Gavin Johnson in 32nd place in 37.71 seconds and Jesus Flores-Garcia in 34th place in 43.36 seconds.
Firebaugh also had Ashe’s best finish in the 100-yard Freestyle race, taking 11th place in 1:10.76. Flores-Garcia was 23rd in 1:45.32. Farmer finished 13th overall in the 100-yard Breaststroke, finishing in 1:36.48.
The final men’s event was the 200-yard Freestyle race. The team of Farmer, Firebaugh, Johnson and Mora-Moncada finished fifth in 2:09.95.
In the women’s 50-yard Freestyle race, Metzi Noyola-Salgado was 25th in a finishing time of 49.08 seconds. Yuritza Gomez-Ramirez was 26th in 53.22 seconds and Amanda Langseth took 27th in 1:04.13.
Evelyn Pyles finished 11th in the women’s 100-yard Breaststroke, completing the race in 1:55.26. She also finished 17th in the 200-yard Freestyle, crossing the finish line in 3:21.19. In the women’s 100-yard Backstroke, Bo Patrick was 14th overall in 2:03.35.
The women competed in two relay races. In the 200-yard Medley Relay, the team of Patrick, Pyles, Gomez-Ramirez and Noyola-Salgado finished sixth in 3:43.56. In the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, the same group of four swimmers placed sixth in 3:06.86.
