MORGANTON - The Ashe County swim team took on conference foes in the team’s two most recent meets, first at Alexander Central in the final meet of 2022 on Dec. 14 and then most recently at Freedom on Jan. 5.
At Alexander Central, Evelyn Pyles finished third overall in the women’s 200-yard freestyle with a finishing time of 3:25.53. Pyles added a fourth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, crossing the finish line in 2:03.4. In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Metzi Noyola-Salgado was 15th with a time of 56.84 seconds, followed by Yuritza Gomez-Ramirez in 16th in 57.28 seconds and Amanda Langseth in 1:03 in 17th place.
In the men’s competition, Isaac Firebaugh gave the Huskies a sixth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 32.51 seconds. Bradin Farmer was seventh in 32.59 seconds, David Mora-Moncada was ninth in 36.2 seconds and Jesus Flores-Garcia was 15th in 55.7 seconds. Firebaugh also took third in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 1:21.03. Gavin Johnson was right behind him in fourth in 1:21.8. In the final event, Farmer captured third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:42.42.
The Huskies competed against both Freedom and Hibriten in the first meet of 2023 on Jan. 5
Pyles finished strong again in the women’s 200-yard freestyle, taking a fourth place finish in 3:27.08. She also placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:58.95. Bo Patrick took fourth in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 2:08.09. In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Noyola-Salgado took 16th in 53.85 seconds. Gomez-Ramirez was 17th in 56.17 seconds and Langseth was 18th in 1:03.12.
The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Noyola-Salgado, Patrick, Gomez-Ramirez and Pyles qualified for the 3A regional competition with a sixth place finish in 3:21.56. The men’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Farmer, Firebaugh, Mora-Moncada and Johnson also qualified for the 3A regionals in 2:18.44.
In other events at Freedom, Farmer was third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:38.89. Firebaugh took seventh in 1:16.06 in the 100-yard freestyle. Johnson was eighth in 1:25.72. in the 50-yard freestyle, Firebaugh led the way for Ashe with a fifth place finish in 31.73 seconds, just ahead of sixth place and teammate Farmer in 31.79 seconds. Mora-Moncada was ninth in 35.69 seconds. Johnson took 10th in 36.69 seconds and Flores-Garcia was 15th in 46.78 seconds.
