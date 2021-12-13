WATAUGA — The Ashe County High School swim team traveled to the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Dec. 8 to face off in a swim meet.
In the girls 50-yard freestyle with 34 swimmers in participation, Josie Dancy placed 13th, Lindsey Robinson placed 15th, Lacie Allen placed 29th and Evelyn Pyles placed 33rd.
Huskies Bradin Farmer and Dylan Koontz placed with strong numbers in their 50-yard freestyle with Koontz in eighth and Farmer in 10th.
Koontz also placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09.65.
In the girls 500-yard freestyle, Robinson placed fourth with a time of 7:57.97.
Heading into the girls 100-yard backstroke, Dancy came in fourth with a time of 1:37.51.
Allen placed seventh in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:53.84.
To round out Ashe's events, Farmer placed seventh in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:50.03.
