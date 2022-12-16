WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County swim team started its season with a pair of meets, opening the season in Lenoir on Nov. 30 and most recently competing in Boone on Dec. 10.
Team members on the 2022-23 swim team are Evelyn Pyles, Yuritza Gomez-Ramirez, Metzi Noyola-Salgado, Amanda Langseth, Bo Patrick, Bradin Farmer, Isaac Firebaugh, Gavin Johnson, David Mora-Moncada and Jesus Flores-Garcia.
In the Lenoir meet, Ashe finished third out of three teams in both the men’s and women’s team results. Hibriten placed first overall for the women and Freedom was first overall for the men.
Individually, Pyles placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a finishing time of 3:27.14. In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Gomez-Ramirez was 20th in 1:01.23. Noyola-Salgado was 21st in 1:05.40 and Langseth was 22nd in 1:11.90. In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Firebaugh placed third in 31.2 seconds. Farmer placed fifth in 32.45 seconds. Mora-Moncada took 15th in 39.92 seconds and Flores-Garcia was 20th in 1:09. In the men’s 100-yard freestyle, Johnson finished eighth overall in 1:37.48. Pyles finished third in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a finishing time of 2:10.6. Farmer was second in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, crossing the finish line in 1:51.61.
The men’s team competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, bringing home a fourth place finish. Farmer, Firebaugh, Mora-Moncada and Johnson finished the relay in 2:27.75.
Ashe saw its men’s and women’s team placed fifth out of six teams in Boone in the team’s most recent competition. Watauga swept the top spot in the men’s and women’s standings.
Pyles finished ninth in the women’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:18.56. Ashe had three finishers in the women’s 50-yard freestyle. Gomez-Ramirez was 29th in 59.52 seconds, Noyola-Salgado was 30th in 1:06.03 and Langseth was 31st in 1:09.69. The Huskies had four racers in the men’s 50-yard freestyle. Farmer was the team’s best finisher in 18th place with a time of 32.7 seconds. Firebaugh was 20th in 33.49 seconds. Mora-Moncada took 25th place in 37.47 seconds and Flores-Garcia was 29th in 57.31 seconds. Firebaugh finished 14th in the men’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:18.84. Johnson was right behind him in 15th in 1:21.34. Pyles placed seventh in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:06.84 and Farmer was 10th in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke in 1:39.54.
Ashe competed in a pair of relay events, both in the 200-yard freestyle. The women’s team of Pyles, Patrick, Gomez-Ramirez and Noyola-Salgado finished seventh overall in 3:35.03. The men’s team of Farmer, Firebaugh, Johnson and Flores-Garcia placed seventh in 2:35.56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.