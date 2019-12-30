BOONVILLE — Both basketball teams representing Ashe County High School headed to Starmount High School Dec. 26 and 27 to play in the Bojangles Holiday Classic, combining for a 1-3 record against stiff opposition.
The girls (7-2) played North Surry (3-6) Thursday, Dec. 26, losing a tightly-contested 51-50 contest, and then North Stokes (1-9) the following day. Against North Stokes, the Huskies ran out with a 63-29 win, their best defensive performance of the year.
Meanwhile, the boys team went up against state powerhouses Salem Baptist Christian (16-2) Dec. 26, getting swept away 61-40, before falling to North Stokes (8-2) 53-46.
Both teams now head home for games against the North Wilkes Vikings Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
