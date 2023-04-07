WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County men’s tennis team faced Hibriten and Watauga, losing by 8-1 scores to both teams.
Ashe took on Hibriten on April 4 and got its lone win of the day from the doubles team of Jackson Keith and Bryce Little. They defeated Miles Dyer and Dan Bley by a 10-7 tiebreaker.
In singles play, Hibriten swept all six matches. Top seed Shane Stevens needed a third set tiebreaker to defeat Jackson Keith. He ended up winning the match 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. In the second seeded singles match, Ben Waechter won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 over Sawyer Greene. Third seeded Logan Clark defeated Ashe’s Tristan Fogger, 6-0, 6-1. Fourth seeded Ridge Hedrick was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Isaac Firebaugh. In the fifth seeded matchup, Wade VanHorne defeated Bryce Little, 6-3, 6-2 and in the sixth seeded match, Zack Wright beat Jacob Dollar, 6-1, 6-0.
In the other two doubles matches, Dylan Greene and Aedren Stevens defeated Greene and Firebaugh by an 8-3 score. Brayden Biddey and Jacob Bush earned an 8-2 win over Fogger and Dollar.
Ashe traveled to Watauga on April 5 and saw the Pioneers win six singles matches and two doubles matches. The tandem of Keith and Little were able to win their doubles match by an 8-5 score.
Watauga top seed Steele Neeley earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Keith. Bryant Carroll beat Fogger by a 6-0, 6-0 score. Jaxson March earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Firebaugh and Harrison Gantt picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Little. Sullivan Trexler won the fifth seeded match by a 6-0, 6-0 score against Dollar and Oliver Powell was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Ashe’s Philip Griffith.
Ashe County is still seeking its first victory of the season. The Huskies are currently 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
