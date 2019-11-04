WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys' soccer team (12-9, 11-3 MVAC) will get at least one more home game this season, with the seventh-seeded team scheduled to host the Carver Yellowjackets (8-8-1, 7-7 WPAC) Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The Huskies will look to snap a two-game losing streak which began Oct. 29 to the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference champion Starmount Rams (15-5-2, 14-0 MVAC). The Yellowjackets have been in up-and-down form, winning six of their last 10 games. Carver finished fifth in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference.
The Huskies were originally announced to be facing off against the West Davidson Dragons (10-10, 8-10 CCAC), however a correction was issued from North Carolina High School Athletic Association Assistant Commissioner James Alverson, citing an error in the initial seeding process. The 2A West region, where Ashe is bracketed, was one of two regions to feel the effects.
Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
