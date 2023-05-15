LINCOLNTON - The Ashe County track team traveled to Lincolnton for the NCHSAA 3A West Regional. The women had regional qualifiers competing in 13 events while the men had qualifiers in five events.
Paige Overcash had Ashe’s best finish of the day by winning the women’s high jump. Her best jump of the day cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. Teammate Katlyn French was third in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Jezik Martin took seventh in the triple jump measuring in at 31 feet, 7.5 inches. Abby McClure was sixth in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 7 feet, 6 inches.
In the throwing events, Emily Hartsoe was second in the discus with a throw that measured 134 feet, 11 inches. Hartsoe took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 4 inches. Dakota Peterman was sixth in the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 7 inches and was 16th in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 10 inches. Lanie Bowers finished 13th in the discus with a throw of 86 feet, 2 inches.
The women’s team had qualifiers in four relay events. The 4x100 team placed 12th overall in 53.36 seconds. The 4x200 team was fourth with a time of 1:49. The 4x400 team finished runner-up in 4:12 and the 4x800 team was eighth overall in 11:42.
In the women’s 800-meter run, Abilene Dollar was eighth with a time of 2:31. In the 3200-meter run, Sherry Billings was 11th in a time of 13:27. Emmi Cheek finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 16.28 seconds. She also took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.77 seconds. Overcash ended up sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.64 seconds.
For the men, Elliott Cox had the team’s top finish of the day with a seventh place finish in the shot put. His throw measured 44 feet, 4.5 inches. Dylan Carpenter was 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:08. Noah Farmer was 10th in the 1600-meter run in 4:46 and 12th in the 3200-meter run in 10:52. Ryder Phipps placed 12th in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.88 seconds.
The state championship track meet will take place this Saturday, May 20 at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.
(0) comments
