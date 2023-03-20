MILLERS CREEK - Three Ashe County track athletes have already qualified for regional competition after just a pair of meets to start the 2023 season and several others are closing in on qualifying for postseason competition.
In the season-opening meet at West Wilkes on March 7, Emily Hartsoe nailed down a spot in the regionals in both the shot put and discus. Her shot put throw of 33 feet, 9 inches surpassed the qualifying mark of 32 feet, 6 inches. In the discus throw, Hartsoe easily qualified for regional competition with a throw of 113 feet, 4 inches. The regional qualifying mark was 98 feet.
Paige Overcash, who has already found plenty of success on the volleyball and basketball court, competed in her first track and field meet and not only qualified for the regionals in the high jump, she set a new school record in her first meet by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches with her jump. That beat the Ashe County High School record by two inches and qualified for regionals by four inches.
At West Wilkes, Abby McClure won the 800-meter run in 2:40, a full 50 seconds ahead of Forbush’s Delaney Cagna. McClure also won the pole vault, clearing a height of 7 feet. In the 1600-meter run, Evie Pyles took first place in 7:00. The women also won a pair of relay races. The 4x100 relay team of Overcash, Katlyn French, Emmi Cheek and Alexis Rollins took first and the 4x800 relay team of Pyles, Hannely Bautista, Abby Bingham and Emory Taylor took the top spot.
On the men’s side of the competition, Michael Acevedo took first in the 200-meter dash in 24.66 seconds and placed first in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6 inches. In the high jump, Sawyer Greene and Dante Wellington tied for first place with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches. Noah Farmer had a strong run in the 1600-meter race, winning with a final time of 5:08. In his first track meet, Ryder Phipps won the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 18.83 seconds. Kade Brown had a strong showing in the shot put and discus, winning both events. Brown’s throw of 39 feet, 7 inches topped the field in the shot put and his throw of 121 feet, 1 inch placed first in the discus. The men’s 4x100 relay team of Acevedo, Brody Faulkner, Luke Peterson and Hayden Beamer picked up a first place finish with a time of 48.66 seconds.
In the team’s meet at Alexander Central on March 8, Emmi Cheek qualified for regionals in the 300-meter hurdles. The regional qualifying time was 50.24 seconds and Cheek easily surpassed that with a time of 48.76 seconds.
Katlyn French grabbed first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.56 seconds. Sherry Billings had a pair of impressive performances in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. Billings was first in the mile run with a finishing time of 6:19. She also took first in the two-mile event, crossing the finish line in 13:31, nearly two minutes ahead of second place Lydia Crosby of Avery County.
The women’s 4x100 relay team of Cheek, French, Keslyn Durham and Jezik Martin finished first in 53.32 seconds. The women’s 4x800 relay team of McClure, Bautista, Bingham and Abilene Dollar placed first in a time of 11:05. Dollar also won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:39.
In field events, Hartsoe once again took wins in the shot put and discus. Her shot put throw measured in at 38 feet, 1 inch and her discus throw measured 130 feet, 10 inches. Overcash won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Phipps built on his track debut with another strong performance in the 300-meter hurdles, this time winning in 45.49 seconds.
In the 3200-meter run, Farmer had things on cruise control down the stretch, finishing with a first-place time of 11:08. Second place Noah Holtsclaw of Avery County was second in 12:16.
This season, the Ashe County track team is led by head coach Alex Rollins who has the team focused on jumps, sprints and relays. Former track standout Aaron Cronk joined the coaching staff and is working with the distance runners. Cross country coach Shane Greene is helping out with the hurdlers this season and Bill Corriher is working with the throwers.
