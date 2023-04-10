WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County track team hosted its first meet of the season on March 29 and saw both the men and women take the top spot in the team standings competing against Hibriten, Freedom and Surry Central.
The men’s team finished with 82.5 points ahead of Hibriten in second place with 70.5 points, Freedom in third with 60 points and Surry Central in fourth with 34 points.
The women’s team finished with 104 points. Hibriten was second with 64 points, followed by Freedom in third place with 37.5 points and Surry Central in fourth with 24.5 points.
Ashe County men’s results
100-meter dash: Luke Peterson (fourth, 12.84 seconds), Brody Faulkner (sixth, 12.94 seconds), Hayden Beamer (eighth, 13.04 seconds), Dante Wellington (17th, 13.64 seconds), Sebastian Albino (19th, 14.24 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (21st, 15.94 seconds).
200-meter dash: Micheal Acevedo (second, 25.44 seconds), Ryder Phipps (third, 25.54 seconds), Hayden Beamer (sixth, 25.94 seconds), Luke Peterson (seventh, 26.24 seconds), Sebastian Albino (16th, 28.64 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (19th, 32.24 seconds).
400-meter dash: Micheal Acevedo (first, 58.54 seconds), Trey Blevins (seventh, 1:02), Dylan Baldwin (15th, 1:17).
800-meter run: Trey Blevins (ninth, 2:47), Dylan Baldwin (10th, 3:01), Isaac Pennington (16th, 3:32).
1600-meter run: Noah Farmer (first, 4:49), Dany Ruiz-Lara (fourth, 5:15), Dylan Carpenter (sixth, 5:19), Cole Rumfelt (seventh, 5:40), River Wood (10th, 6:01), Owen Roten (11th, 6:02), Isaac Pennington (19th, 7:25).
3200-meter run: Noah Farmer (first, 11:38), Dylan Carpenter (second, 12:07).
110-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (second, 18.54 seconds), Sawyer Greene (fourth, 19.34 seconds).
300-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (second, 45.04 seconds), Brody Faulkner (fourth, 47.94 seconds), Dante Wellington (sixth, 50.54 seconds), Sawyer Greene (seventh, 53.44 seconds).
4x100 relay: Third place, 47.54 seconds.
4x800 relay: First place, 9:03.
High jump: Sawyer Greene (second, 5 feet, 4 inches), Dante Wellington (third, 5 feet, 4 inches).
Long jump: Micheal Acevedo (second, 18 feet, 5 inches), Brody Faulkner (third, 18 feet, 3 inches), Hayden Beamer (seventh, 16 feet),
Pole vault: Luke Peterson (fourth, 8 feet), River Wood (fifth, 8 feet), Cole Rumfelt (sixth, 7 feet, 6 inches), Ryder Phipps (seventh, 7 feet).
Shot put: Elliott Cox (first, 43 feet, 10 inches), Kade Brown (second, 42 feet, 4.5 inches), Mason Armentrout (fifth, 36 feet, 5 inches), Cooper Powers (ninth, 34 feet, 6 inches), Nathan Allen (15th, 29 feet, 2.25 inches), Tyler Church (17th, 25 feet, 10 inches).
Ashe County women’s results
100-meter dash: Addison Dollar (third, 14.64 seconds), Olivia Glover (seventh, 14.84 seconds), Keslyn Durham (eighth, 14.84 seconds).
200-meter dash: Emmi Cheek (second, 28.14 seconds), Maggie Powers (seventh, 32.64 seconds).
400-meter dash: Abby McClure (second, 1:08).
800-meter run: Hannely Bautista (sixth, 2:54), Evie Pyles (11th, 3:11).
1600-meter run: Emory Taylor (second, 6:26), Abby Bingham (third, 6:38), Evie Pyles (fourth, 6:46).
3200-meter run: Emmi Cheek (first, 17:24), Paige Overcash (second, 18:04), Katlyn French (third, 19:24).
300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (first, 49.24 seconds).
4x200 relay: Second place, 1:56.
4x400 relay: Third place, 5:06.
4x800 relay: First place, 11:05.
High jump: Paige Overcash (first, 5 feet, 2 inches), Katlyn French (second, 4 feet, 8 inches), Keslyn Durham (third, 4 feet, 8 inches), Lanie Bowers (fourth, 4 feet, 4 inches).
Long jump: Jezik Martin (second, 14 feet, 11.5 inches), Olivia Glover (third, 13 feet, 10 inches), Alexis Rollins (fourth, 12 feet, 9.5 inches).
Triple jump: Jezik Martin (second, 32 feet, 2 inches), Paige Overcash (third, 31 feet, 7.5 inches), Alexis Rollins (fourth, 28 feet, 9 inches).
Pole vault: Abby McClure (fifth, 6 feet), Maggie Powers (sixth, 5 feet, 6 inches).
Discus: Emily Hartsoe (first, 130 feet, 4 inches), Dakota Peterman (second, 93 feet, 2 inches), Lanie Bowers (sixth, 72 feet), Olivia Glover (seventh, 68 feet, 9 inches), Sarah McClure (ninth, 61 feet, 5 inches), Carlee Richardson (12th, 58 feet, 6 inches).
Shot put: Emily Hartsoe (second, 33 feet, 11 inches), Addison Dollard (third, 26 feet, 5 inches), Carlee Richardson (eighth, 22 feet), Sarah McClure (10th, 20 feet, 5 inches), Olivia Glover (11th, 19 feet, 11 inches).
