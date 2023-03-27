WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County varsity baseball team got off to a hot start with wins in six of the team’s first seven games and currently hold a 6-3 record overall as they head into the bulk of their conference schedule.
After splitting the first two games of the season, a 15-4 win over North Wilkes on the road and a 4-3 loss at Mount Airy, Ashe bounced back with a 3-2 win at Elkin on March 6 and a 15-6 win at East Wilkes on March 8. The team traveled to Kernersville to take on Leadership Academy on March 15 and returned with a hard-fought 4-3 victory. On March 16, Ashe capped off the season sweep of Elkin with a 9-3 win in the team’s first home game of the season. Ashe added another one-run win, this one a 2-1 triumph at home over North Wilkes on March 20.
Ashe jumped into conference play with a pair of games last week, first at Alexander Central on March 21 and at Hibriten on March 24. Ashe lost to the Cougars by an 11-1 score and to the Panthers by a 12-4 score.
So far this season, it has been a mix of youth and experience that have led the husky offense. Senior Canyon Pennington leads the team with a .450 batting average and an on-base percentage of ..593. He has scored four runs and knocked in four runs on the season. Junior Sam Tibbs is currently hitting at a .414 clip with seven runs scored and six RBIs. Freshman Jordan Tibbs has a .360 average and a team-high nine RBIs to go with six runs scored. Sophomore Drew Cheek has a .320 batting average, an OBP of .541 and has scored six runs. Senior Luke Gilley has added seven RBIs and five runs scored.
On the mound, sophomore Kye Pennington has led the way with 16.2 innings pitched and an ERA of just 1.26 with 27 strikeouts. Junior Hayden Jenkins has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 3.73 and 11 strikeouts. Senior Cody Hamm has pitched seven innings on the season with an ERA of 2.00 and seven strikeouts. Other pitchers contributing so far have included Canyon Pennington, Jordan Tibbs and Sam Tibbs. Those three have combined for 34 strikeouts in 18.2 innings on the mound.
JV baseball still unbeaten
The junior varsity baseball team is off to a hot start as well with a perfect 8-0 record on the year. The JV squad started the year with an 11-1 win at North Wilkes and a 9-1 victory at Mount Airy in the team’s first two contests on Feb. 28 and March 1. Ashe added a 13-2 win over Elkin (March 6), a 6-2 victory against East Wilkes (March 8) and an 18-5 victory over Elkin (March 16).
Ashe exploded for 21 runs in a 14-run victory over North Wilkes on March 20. In the team’s first two conference games, Ashe took down Alexander Central by an 8-5 score on March 21 and defeated Hibriten by a 10-7 score on March 24.
Freshman AJ Dicks leads the JV team with a .600 batting average, .697 OBP and 18 runs scored. He has also knocked in nine runs on the season. Freshman Gavin Eller has a .520 batting average and .559 OBP to go with a team-leading 12 RBIs. Eller has also scored 13 runs of his own. Freshman Cole Treva has a .500 batting average, .524 OBP, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. Sophomore Ben Cornwell currently holds a .400 batting average, .647 OBP, nine RBIs and nine runs scored. Sophomore Preston Edgell is hitting .385 at the plate with a .579 OBP, one RBI and 10 runs scored.
On the mound, Cornwell has been the top pitcher with a sparkling 1.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings. Dicks has a team-high 20 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.40 in 12.1 innings on the mound while Eller 11 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.43 in 8.2 innings pitched. Sophomores Hayden Goodman and Imri Tate as well as freshman Mark McNeill have combined for 10 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Ashe County plays Alleghany on home on Monday night and travels to Freedom on Tuesday night. The Huskies will be back in action on Friday at South Caldwell.
