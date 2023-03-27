WEST JEFFERSON - The Lady Husky varsity softball team wrapped up a busy week of play with wins over Starmount and Hibriten and a loss to Alexander Central.
On March 20, Ashe County traveled to Starmount and scored eight runs in the final three innings to earn an 11-9 win over the Rams.
The Lady Huskies scored 11 runs on nine hits while Starmount scored nine runs on nine hits. Defensively, Starmount made five costly errors while Ashe limited their defensive miscues to just two fielding errors.
Offensively, Hannah Osborne blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning. She ended the day going 2-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in and a run score. Ally Greer added a double and a pair of RBIs. Maleah Lovell had two hits and three RBIs. Becka Wonsick had a hit, an RBI and scored twice and Nadilyn Eason had one hit, three walks and scored three runs. Isabella Farmer, Adeline Bowers, Teryn Hamby and Aubrey Day each scored a run.
Lovell got the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings. She gave up nine runs with six of those earned on nine hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
On March 21, Ashe traveled to Alexander Central for their first conference matchup of the season. The Cougars, who are always one of the top softball programs in the state, scored at least once in all six innings on the way to a 12-2 victory over the Huskies.
Lovell led Ashe with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Wonsick, Greer, Osborne and Abby Sheets each added a hit.
Most recently, the Lady Huskies got back into the win column with an impressive 16-1 road victory over Hibriten on March 24.
Ashe held a slim 3-1 lead in the third but then exploded for eight runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to win the game in five innings. As a team, the Lady Huskies had 18 hits.
The top four hitters in the lineup combined for 10 hits, 14 RBIs and seven runs scored. Farmer was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, three RBIs and two walks drawn. Eason was 2-for-4 at the dish with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs. Wonsick finished with three hits, two runs scored and a team-high five RBIs. Lovell finished with two hits and four RBIs. Greer finished the game with two hits and scored two runs. Ava Roten had three hits, an RBI and scored a run, Bowers finished with a hit and a run scored and Sheets finished with a hit, an RBI and scored twice. Day, Maylee Blevins and Caitlin Wood each scored a run.
Ashe County is now 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Ashe will play a pair of home games this week, first a non-conference game with East Wilkes on Thursday (March 30) and again on Friday (March 31) against South Caldwell.
