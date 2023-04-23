WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Lady Huskies scored 12 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 15-5 win over Freedom in five innings on Friday night.
Ashe County collected 14 hits and had six others reach base on defensive miscues by Freedom. The top five positions in the batting order accounted for 12 of those 14 hits.
Isabella Farmer was 2-for-4 hitting at the top of the order with three runs scored. Adeline Bowers had two hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Ally Greer was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. Maleah Lovell had three hits and a team-high four RBIs batting in the cleanup spot in the lineup. Becka Wonsick added three hits, drove in one run and scored one run. Hannah Osborne had a hit and knocked in two runs while Ava Roten had a hit, a run scored and an RBI and Nadilyn Eason scored two runs.
Lovell was solid in the pitching circle once again, giving up five runs with just two of them earned on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Lani Campbell had a home run and four RBIs to lead Freedom’s offensive attack.
Ashe County is now 10-4 overall and have clinched the top playoff spot for the 3A teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Ashe’s conference record is now 5-3 with two conference games remaining.
