WEST JEFFERSON — After a win against a conference foe, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team (21-6) had one final home game Saturday, Feb. 29, against the Forest Hills Yellowjackets (18-8) in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.
The game was originally scheduled for the Thursday before, but inclement weather postponed the game twice. Head coach Brianna Ashley said that as frustrating as the postponements were, it helped the Huskies heal up and be at their best physically.
In the opening minutes, it appeared the Huskies would have the advantage, but the Yellowjackets quickly began to rely on a fast-break attack spearheaded by freshman Jamyah Blakeney. Combining with sloppy play from the Huskies, Forest Hills cleared their deficit and grabbed a lead. A three-pointer from Hallie Treva with under a minute left made it a 13-8 Yellowjackets lead after the first quarter.
With the momentum at Ashe's back, sophomore forward Jordan Jones scored seven points to Forest Hill's two to tie the game at 15 a piece. Jayden Jones and Kenadie Hudler then both drained threes for a six-point Huskies lead. Now in command, the Huskies kept going for a 27-15 halftime lead.
The third quarter was all Ashe, as they ran up their lead. Treva was forced out of the game midway through the period with a rolled ankle, according to Ashley. Treva would return in the fourth quarter.
Even without their senior star, the Huskies had a 16-point lead heading into the final quarter. Treva or no Treva, the Huskies kept rolling, cruising to the 53-36 win.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of these girls,” Ashley said. “ I mean, everybody stepped up, from the top to the bottom, and played a heck of a game.”
Ashley said a key factor in the game was the play of sophomore Katie Woods, with her coach saying it was Woods’ best game of the year.
Following the win, the Huskies faced a quick turnaround before they headed to Salisbury for the third round Monday, March 2.
