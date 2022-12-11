SPARTA - The Ashe County wrestling team traveled to Sparta on Dec. 10 and came back with three wins in four matches. The Huskies earned victories over Alleghany, East Wilkes and Martinsville (Va.) while dropping a match to Grayson County (Va.).
Ashe 47, Alleghany 24
106: Valentino Guerrero (Alleghany) won by forfeit.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) defeated Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) by a 9-4 decision.
126: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) won by forfeit.
132: Takoda Barnes (Ashe) pinned Eli Thomas (Alleghany) in 4:43.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) defeated Cameron Worrick (Alleghany) by a 9-3 decision.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) defeated Alexis Nuevo (Alleghany) by a 16-1 technical fall.
152: No match
160: Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) pinned Lukus Spencer (Ashe) in 3:47.
170: Phoenix Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Kyran Reece (Alleghany) in 1:05.
195: Hayden Williams (Alleghany) won by forfeit.
220: Ben Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Jason Vielandi (Alleghany) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 1:04.
Ashe 38, East Wilkes 33
106: No match
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Alan Lopez (East Wilkes) by a 7-5 sudden victory decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Robert Craft (East Wilkes) in 2:35.
126: Phipps (Ashe) defeated Collin White (East Wilkes) by a 15-0 technical fall.
132: Jackson Douglas (East Wilkes) defeated Barnes (Ashe) by a 5-4 decision.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Tylor White (East Wilkes) in 2:53.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Wesley Willey (East Wilkes) in 2:53.
152: Braylon Walker (East Wilkes) won by forfeit.
160: Miller (Ashe) pinned William Harrold (East Wilkes) in 1:50.
170: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Bryson Shumate (East Wilkes) in 2:48.
182: Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:50.
195: Raul Lopez (East Wilkes) won by forfeit.
220: Kaydon Lane (East Wilkes) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 32 seconds.
285: Peyton Mahan (East Wilkes) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 24 seconds.
Grayson County (Va.) 54, Ashe 27
106: JT Porter (Grayson) won by forfeit.
113: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Bo Anders (Grayson) by a 10-3 decision.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson) in 4:27.
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Alexander Youngblood (Grayson) in 48 seconds.
132: David Mitchell (Grayson) pinned Barnes (Ashe) in 23 seconds.
138: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Chris Phipps (Grayson) in 2:47.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Preston Jones (Grayson) in 4:48.
152: Cole Lorenz (Grayson) won by forfeit.
160: Tristan Lorenz (Grayson) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 43 seconds.
170: Zachary Rivera (Grayson) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 3:56.
182: Chase Poole (Grayson) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 4:33.
195: Juan Rodriguez (Grayson) won by forfeit.
220: Landon King (Grayson) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 32 seconds.
285: Sergio Perez (Grayson) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 1:01.
Ashe 60, Martinsville (Va.) 12
106: No match
113: Fairchild (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Sontrell Daniels (Martinsville) in 56 seconds.
126: Phipps (Ashe) pinned John Nguyen (Martinsville) in 1:53.
132: Barnes (Ashe) pinned Jailyn Reynolds (Martinsville) in 1:51.
138: Sheets (Ashe) won by forfeit.
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Devin Mendoza (Martinsville) in 1:33.
152: Anya Butler (Martinsville) won by forfeit.
160: Spencer (Ashe) won by forfeit.
170: Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Tayemar Hodge (Martinsville) in 1:25.
195: No match
220: LaTrell Hairston (Martinsville) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 49 seconds.
285: Pennington (Ashe) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.