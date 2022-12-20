NEWTON — Ashe County hit the road to Fred T. Foard High School on Dec. 17 to take part in the Foard Tough Tournament.
The Huskies had three wrestlers finish in the top three in their respective weight classes, led by Matthew Peterson winning the 160-pound division. Gabriel Smith finished runner-up at 120 pounds and Luke Osborne took third place at 145 pounds.
106 first round: Landen Wilson (Ashe) pinned Chris Warren (West Forsyth) in 1:28.
106 quarterfinals: Adair Panama (Robbinsville) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 17-2 technical fall.
106 consolation second round: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Eli Timberlake (Bandys) in 41 seconds.
106 consolation third round: Kail Burnette (Pisgah) pinned Wilson (Ashe) in 4:01.
113 first round: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Jelcin Gonzalez (West Forsyth) at 1:35.
113 quarterfinals: Seth Almond (Mt. Pleasant) defeated Fairchild (Ashe) by a 5-0 decision.
113 consolation second round: Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Landon Dowell (West Cabarrus) in 4:37.
113 consolation third round: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Matthew Davis (Lincolnton) by a 2-0 decision.
113 consolation semifinals: Kane Bryson (Pisgah) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 35 seconds.
120 quarterfinals: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) defeated Grayson Reece (Pisgah) by an 11-2 majority decision.
120 semifinals: Smith (Ashe) defeated Rhett White (West Cabarrus) by a 9-0 majority decision.
120 championship: Jackson Rowling (Hough) pinned Smith (Ashe) in 5:22.
126 first round: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) pinned Nathan O’Dell (West Forsyth) in 5:28.
126 quarterfinals: Parker Hatch (Piedmont) defeated Phipps (Ashe) by a 13-2 majority decision.
126 consolation second round: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Gavin White (West Cabarrus) in 28 seconds.
126 consolation third round: Phipps (Ashe) defeated Conor Herbert (Hough) by a 2-1 decision.
126 semifinals: Grayson Phillips (East Burke) pinned Phipps (Ashe) in 2:43.
138 quarterfinals: Luke Sheets (Ashe) defeated Johnathon Gragg (Avery County) by an 11-3 majority decision.
138 semifinals: David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant) defeated Sheets (Ashe) by a 9-0 majority decision.
138 consolation semifinals: Trey Story (Bandys) defeated Sheets (Ashe) by a 3-2 decision.
145 first round: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Cory Watson (Lincolnton) in 2:43.
145 quarterfinals: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Will McRee (Hough) by a 7-3 decision.
145 semifinals: Will Nix (Bandys) defeated Osborne (Ashe) by an 8-4 decision.
145 consolation semifinals: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Willie Riddle (Robbinsville) in 1:53.
145 third place match: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Chase Erdin (Cannon School) by a 4-0 decision.
152 first round: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Wallace Brennan (West Forsyth) in 1:26.
152 quarterfinals: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Jason Sanders (Hough) by a 6-3 decision.
152 semifinals: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 1:46.
152 consolation semifinals: Luke Burkett (Bandys) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 1:20.
160 quarterfinals: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Kevin Mendoza (West Cabarrus) in 1:13.
160 semifinals: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Sam Frederick (Hough) in 2:47.
160 championship: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Jon Byrd (Fred T. Foard) by a 12-5 decision.
170 first round: Evan Sifford (Mt. Pleasant) pinned Phoenix Miller (Ashe) in 4:43.
170 consolation second round: Gabriel Robinson (Lincolnton) defeated Miller (Ashe) by a 12-5 decision.
182 quarterfinals: Seth Blackledge (Avery County) pinned Mason Armentrout (Ashe) in 1:26.
182 consolation second round: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Anthony Sanchez-Padilla (West Forsyth) in 1:20.
182 consolation third round: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Skyler Teague (Lincolnton) in 2:40.
182 consolation semifinals: Giancarlo Evans (Hough) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 2:28.
220 first round: Ben Bare (Ashe) pinned Connor Brewer (Avery County) in 4:23.
220 quarterfinals: Jermaine Jones (West Forsyth) defeated Bare (Ashe) by a 7-1 decision.
220 consolation second round: Jalen Burke (West Cabarrus) defeated Bare (Ashe) by a 6-4 sudden victory decision.
