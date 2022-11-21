WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County High School wrestling team competed in its first two events of the season. Ashe traveled to Watauga for a quad match on Nov. 15 and most recently competed at Forbush High School in the Falcon Duals on Saturday, Nov. 19.
In the quad match, Ashe faced off against Avery County, Watauga and North Wilkes and lost all three matches by close scores. In the Falcon Duals, Ashe earned victories over East Mecklenburg and Forbush while dropping contests to Asheboro, St. Stephens and Trinity.
Avery 39, Ashe 31
106: No match
113: Cooper Foster (Avery) pinned Landen Wilson (Ashe) in 1:39.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) pinned King Orvosh (Avery) in 3:55.
126: Benjamin Jordan (Avery) won by forfeit.
132: Johnathon Gragg (Avery) pinned Ryder Phipps (Ashe) in 1:31.
138: Grant Reece (Avery) pinned Iko Hernandez (Ashe) in 31 seconds.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) defeated Mason Bentley (Avery) by an 8-3 decision.
152: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Barrett Potter (Avery) in 45 seconds.
160: Tristan Adams (Avery) defeated Lukus Spencer (Ashe) by a 9-7 decision.
170: Cael Dunn (Avery) pinned Joshua Garcia (Ashe) in 59 seconds.
182: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Grayson Lolies (Avery) in 1:17.
195: Austin Vogler (Ashe) won by forfeit.
220: Ben Bare (Ashe) defeated Brandon Cabrera (Avery) by an 11-2 majority decision.
285: Connor Brewer (Avery) won by forfeit.
North Wilkes 42, Ashe 40
106: Hunter Dancy (North Wilkes) won by forfeit.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Nick Boyd (North Wilkes) in 1:15.
120: Smith (Ashe) pinned Ethan Goins (North Wilkes) in 1:13.
126: Phillip Dancy (North Wilkes) won by forfeit.
132: Simitrio Hernandez (North Wilkes) pinned Phipps (Ashe) in 5:50.
138: Chase Eller (North Wilkes) pinned Hernandez (Ashe).
145: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Chandler Johnson (North Wilkes) by a 10-2 majority decision.
152: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Alex Ball (North Wilkes).
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Ben South (North Wilkes).
170: Brayden Scronce (North Wilkes) pinned Colton Roten (Ashe).
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Avery Brafford (North Wilkes).
195: Mason Dancy (North Wilkes) pinned Manny Olvera (Ashe).
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Slevin Urick (North Wilkes).
285: Kaden Everette (North Wilkes) won by forfeit.
Watauga 42, Ashe 35
106: Bella Esponosa (Watauga) won by forfeit.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Isaac Hensley (Watauga).
120: Smith (Ashe) defeated Creed Casner (Watauga) by a 7-3 decision.
126: Cole Kleman (Watauga) won by forfeit.
132: Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) pinned Phipps (Ashe).
138: Jacob Steadman (Watauga) pinned Hernandez (Ashe).
145: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Camden Brock (Watauga).
152: Osborne (Ashe) won by forfeit.
160: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Palmer Smith (Watauga) by a 15-3 majority decision.
170: Carson Smith (Watauga) pinned Garcia (Ashe).
182: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Remington Trice (Watauga).
195: John Lantigua (Watauga) pinned Vogler (Ashe).
220: Bare (Ashe) defeated Mikey Portante (Watauga) by a 10-2 majority decision.
285: Trabey Shepherd (Watauga) won by forfeit.
Asheboro 54, Ashe 26
106: Bearik Bigelow (Asheboro) won by forfeit.
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned Nicholas Desroches (Asheboro).
120: Xavier Santos (Asheboro) won by forfeit.
126: Diego Gutierrez (Asheboro) pinned Phipps (Ashe).
132: Samuel Salinas (Asheboro) won by forfeit.
138: Alexander Patino (Asheboro) pinned Takoda Barnes (Ashe).
145: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Adam Curry (Asheboro).
152: Osborne (Ashe) defeated David Curtis (Asheboro) by a 17-2 technical fall.
160: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Christian Diaz (Asheboro) by an 8-2 decision.
170: Dylan Diaz (Asheboro) pinned Phoenix Miller (Ashe).
182: Michael Brady (Asheboro) pinned Armentrout (Ashe).
195: Olvera (Ashe) pinned Luke Hughes (Asheboro).
220: Eddie Soto (Asheboro) pinned Bare (Ashe).
285: Matthew Perdue (Asheboro) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe).
Ashe 48, East Mecklenburg 24
106: No match
113: Wilson (Ashe) pinned William Finn Hoveland (East Mecklenburg).
120: Sean McCall (East Mecklenburg) won by forfeit.
126: Phipps (Ashe) won by forfeit.
132: No match
138: Barnes (Ashe) pinned Weston Norton (East Mecklenburg).
145: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Zachery Goans (East Mecklenburg).
152: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Daniel Charnley (East Mecklenburg).
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Oscar Holley (East Mecklenburg).
170: Forrest Collins (East Mecklenburg) pinned Miller (Ashe).
182: Heber Anariba (East Mecklenburg) pinned Roten (Ashe).
195: Olvera (Ashe) pinned Enio Alvarez-Luna (East Mecklenburg).
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Jesus Lazo-Sandoval (East Mecklenburg).
285: Frank Guzman (East Mecklenburg) won by forfeit.
Ashe 39, Forbush 27
106: No match
113: Drake Parker (Forbush) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 9-8 decision.
120: Jose Pina-Velasquez (Forbush) won by forfeit.
126: Christian Pelagio (Forbush) won by forfeit.
132: James Banks (Forbush) won by forfeit.
138: Barnes (Ashe) defeated Chance Farmer (Forbush) by a 9-4 decision.
145: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Harrison Reavis (Forbush).
152: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Jovanny Zarate Arellens (Forbush).
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Jesse Ramirez (Forbush).
170: Miller (Ashe) pinned Isaias Rodriguez-Pena (Forbush).
182: Salud Ramirez (Forbush) pinned Roten (Ashe).
195: Olvera (Ashe) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Malach White (Forbush).
285: No match.
St. Stephens 54, Ashe 12
106: No match
113: Ivan Cortez (St. Stephens) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 7-0 decision.
120: Logan Laws (St. Stephens) won by forfeit.
126: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (St. Stephens) defeated Phipps (Ashe) by an 11-5 decision.
132: Brady Connell (St. Stephens) won by forfeit.
138: Will Moore (St. Stephens) pinned Barnes (Ashe).
145: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Zamonte Bruen-Brown (St. Stephens) by an 11-5 decision.
152: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Dylan Herrera Luna (St. Stephens).
160: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Edwin Mentado-Moran (St. Stephens) by a 5-3 decision.
170: Will Fincher (St. Stephens) pinned Miller (Ashe).
182: Hayden Alejo (St. Stephens) pinned Armentrout (Ashe).
195: Avery Rhymer (St. Stephens) pinned Olvera (Ashe).
220: Luke Apollonio (St. Stephens) pinned Bare (Ashe).
285: Thomas Lipford (St. Stephens) pinned Pennington (Ashe).
Trinity 60, Ashe 21
106: Edgar Vasquez Mora (Trinity) won by forfeit.
113: Brayden Hall (Trinity) pinned Wilson (Ashe).
120: Spencer May (Trinity) won by forfeit.
126: Levi Dennis (Trinity) pinned Phipps (Ashe).
132: Jaden Allred (Trinity) won by forfeit.
138: Gavin McCall (Trinity) pinned Barnes (Ashe).
145: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Charles Schaefer (Trinity) by a 7-5 sudden victory decision.
152: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Baron Justice (Trinity).
160: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Connor Thomas (Trinity).
170: Johnny Bryant (Trinity) pinned Miller (Ashe).
182: Gavin Hardister (Trinity) pinned Armentrout (Ashe).
195: Olvera (Ashe) pinned Lawson Coltrane (Trinity).
220: Joey Smith (Trinity) pinned Bare (Ashe).
285: Joseph Trahan (Trinity) pinned Pennington (Ashe).
Next up, Ashe (2-6) will travel to Sparta for a quad match with Alleghany, South Stokes and North Surry on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and then head back to Sparta for the Danny Linker Memorial Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.