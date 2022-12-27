GRUNDY, Va. — The Ashe County wrestling team traveled to Grundy, Virginia for the annual Agie Skeens Memorial Tournament that typically features some of the top wrestlers in Wouthwest Virginia, West Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.
Ashe finished second overall in team standings and had two individual champions. Luke Osborne took first place at 144 pounds and Matthew Peterson took first place at 165 pounds. Landen Wilson finished runner-up at 106 pounds, Bridger Fairchild was runner-up at 113 pounds, Gabriel Smith was runner-up at 120 pounds and Luke Sheets was runner-up at 138 pounds. Ryder Phipps, Lukus Spencer and Mason Armentrout all finished in third place in their weight classes.
106 quarterfinals: Landen Wilson (Ashe) pinned Evelyn McDowell (Glenvar) in 52 seconds.
106 semifinals: Wilson (Ashe) defeated Drake Young (Tazewell) by a 16-0 technical fall.
106 championship: Alan Vu (Glenvar) defeated Wilson (Ashe) by a 12-10 decision.
113 quarterfinals: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Zach Adams (Glenvar) in 1:14.
113 semifinals: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Bryce Looney (Grundy) by a 10-8 decision.
113 championship: Talan Hall (Tazewell) pinned Fairchild (Ashe) in 43 seconds.
120 quarterfinals: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) pinned Calvin Dowell (Tazewell) in 4:54.
120 semifinals: Smith (Ashe) pinned Joey Loder (Glenvar) in 3:23.
120 championship: Mason Hylton (Glenvar) pinned Smith (Ashe) in 3:53.
126 quarterfinals: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) defeated Daylen Stapleton (Honaker) by a 7-5 decision.
126 semifinals: Brody Coleman (Grundy) pinned Phipps (Ashe) in 4:57.
126 consolation semifinals: Phipps (Ashe) pinned Tucker Smiley (Buffalo Gap) in 1:50.
126 third place: Phipps (Ashe) defeated Marquis Howell (Fort Chiswell) by a 7-6 decision.
138 quarterfinals: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Tristan Williams (Tazewell) in 1:33.
138 semifinals: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Nick Ward (Eastside) in 3:02.
138 championship: Carson Griffey (Grundy) defeated Sheets (Ashe) by a 10-2 majority decision.
144 quarterfinals: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Edwar Morales (Galax) in 40 seconds.
144 semifinals: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Landon Diets (Eastside) in 1:04.
144 championship: Osborne (Ashe) defeated Adrian Gordon (Grundy) by a 4-1 decision.
157 first round: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Brody Ford (Grundy) in 1:45.
157 quarterfinals: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Chance Jewell (Honaker) in 3:27.
157 semifinals: Jake Cline (Glenvar) pinned Spencer (Ashe) in 44 seconds.
157 consolation semifinals: Spencer (Ashe) pinned Mason McCoy (Eastside) in 1:50.
157 third place: Spencer (Ashe) defeated Kaden Dupree (Richlands) by a 3-2 decision.
165 quarterfinals: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Aiden Clayton (Glenvar) in 29 seconds.
165 semifinals: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Dayton Stanley (Eastside) in 2:46.
165 championship: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Ethan Roberts (Grundy) by injury time default.
175 quarterfinals: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Ryan Shiflet (Buffalo Gap) by a 10-4 decision.
175 semifinals: Ian Scammell (Grundy) pinned Armentrout (Ashe) in 27 seconds.
175 consolation semifinals: Armentrout (Ashe) pinned Brian Rode (Princeton) in 1:39.
175 third place: Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Ryan Shiflet (Buffalo Gap) by an 8-3 decision.
215 quarterfinals: Ben Bare (Ashe) pinned Ethan Sheffy (Fort Chiswell) in 35 seconds.
215 semifinals: Wyatt Bush (Grundy) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 34 seconds.
215 consolation semifinals: Austin Ashworth (Galax) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 42 seconds.
215 fifth place: Talon Looney (Grundy) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 2:22.
