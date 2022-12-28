WEST JEFFERSON - The Huskies hosted a tri-match at Ashe County High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and scored an impressive 42-30 win over St. Stephens, the third ranked 3A wrestling team in North Carolina. In Ashe’s other match, Pisgah was able to hold off the Huskies for a 46-25 victory.
Ashe picked up wins in eight of the first nine weight classes against St. Stephens. Landen Wilson pinned Anthony Angeles in 26 seconds in the 106-pound division. Bridger Fairchild followed that up by pinning Chi Vang in 1:43 in the 113-pound division.
In the 120-pound match, Gabriel Smith gave Ashe its third win by pinning Sebastion Lopez-Santos in 3:35. Ryder Phipps kept the wins coming by pinning Logan Laws in 3:10 in the 126-pound division.
St. Stephens picked up its first win at 132 pounds with Maximiliano Torres scoring a 6-4 sudden victory decision over Takoda Barnes.
The next four weight classes were all wins for the Huskies. Luke Sheets beat Will Moore by a 2-0 decision at 138 pounds. Luke Osborne pinned Tommy Marvin in 3:23 at 145 pounds and Lukus Spencer defeated Dylan Herrera Luna by a 5-4 decision at 152 pounds. Matthew Peterson pinned Jared Luna in 2:44 in the 160-pound match.
The final five matches went to St. Stephens. Will Fincher pinned Phoenix Miller in 1:09 in the 170-pound division. Isaac Burgin earned a 5-0 decision over Mason Armentrout in the 182-pound division. Avery Rhymer pinned Austin Vogler in 19 seconds in the 195-pound division. At 220 pounds, Luke Apollonio pinned Ben Bare in 1:23 and in the 285-pound division, Thomas Lipford pinned Isaac Pennington in 53 seconds.
In the match against Pisgah, the visiting team picked up wins at 106 pounds and 113 pounds. Kail Burnette pinned Wilson in 1:06 and Kane Bryson pinned Fairchild in 38 seconds.
Ashe bounced back with wins at 120 and 126 pounds. Smith scored a 6-0 decision victory over Jacob Cruz-Reyes and Phipps earned a 10-7 decision win over Matthew Mehaffey.
In the 132-pound match, Tyson Silver picked up a 9-0 majority decision over Barnes.
The Huskies got a win at 138 pounds with Sheets defeating Jonathon Chapman by a 7-1 decision and Osborne got a win at 145 pounds, picking up a 14-5 majority decision over Jason McClellan.
Xander Hill put Pisgah back in the win column at 152 pounds by pinning Spencer in 4:20.
Peterson was able to get another win for Ashe by pinning Cameron King in 4:21.
The next three matches all went Pisgah’s way. Jaxon Bautista pinned Miller in 2:42 in the 170-pound class. Landon Pope pinned Armentrout in 3:00 at 182 pounds and Tytus Bridges pinned Vogler in 42 seconds in the 195-pound division.
Ashe’s final win of the night came from Bare when he pinned Luka Francis in 4:12 in the 220-pound match.
Pisgah’s Eli Frizzell pinned Pennington in 41 seconds in the 285-pound match.
It was a big night overall for Matthew Peterson as he earned his 100th career victory for the Huskies.
