WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Huskies earned its third conference championship in a row and the second since joining the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Ashe clinched the title with an impressive 60-18 win over South Caldwell at home on Tuesday.
The Huskies picked up wins in the first four weight classes. Landen Wilson won by forfeit at 106 pounds. Bridger Fairchild scored an 11-4 decision victory over LaShaun Going in the 113-pound match. Gabriel Smith pinned Holden Fulcher in 2:45 in the 120-pound match and Ryder Phipps was able to pin Michael Harkey in 3:24 in the 126-pound division.
South Caldwell got its first win at 132 pounds when Kaleb Martin was able to pin Tucker Harris in 2:48. The Spartans added a win at 220 pounds when Parker Mast pinned Ben Bare in 2:41 and at 285 pounds when Kevin Pereira pinned Isaac Pennington in 32 seconds.
The Huskies won the remaining seven matches, beginning with a 5-1 decision victory for Luke Sheets over Damian Harkey at 138 pounds. Luke Osborne pinned Coan Suttles in 1:04 in the 145-pound class. Next up, Lukus Spencer pinned Alex Engle in 1:15 in the battle of 152 pounders. Matthew Peterson made quick work of Larry Breeden at 160 pounds, earning the pin in just 39 seconds. 170-pounder Mason Armentrout pinned Donovan Torres in 1:23. Phoenix Miller pinned William Suddreth in 1:31 in the 182-pound division and Nathan Herman pinned Payton King in 1:11 at 195 pounds.
The Huskies are now ranked ninth in the state among all 3A wrestling teams.
