LENOIR — Ashe County wrestlers traveled to Hibriten for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship on Jan. 21 and saw four wrestlers win championships in their respective weight classes. Ashe also finished first overall in the team standings.
The Huskies had 10 finalists total with all 10 earning all-conference recognition for their efforts this season and one honorable mention performer. Landen Wilson (106 pounds), Bridger Fairchild (113 pounds), Luke Sheets (138 pounds) and Matthew Peterson (160 pounds) each won their weight class and received all-conference recognition. Gabe Smith (120 pounds), Ryder Phipps (126 pounds), Luke Osborne (145 pounds), Lukus Spencer (152 pounds), Mason Armentrout (170 pounds) and Nathan Herman (195 pounds) earned all-conference honors. Ben Bare at 220 pounds was an all-conference honorable mention performer.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship results
106 semifinals: Landen Wilson (Ashe) defeated Jeulenea Khang (Freedom) by an 11-4 decision.
106 championship: Wilson (Ashe) defeated Brayden Reid (Hibriten) by an 8-2 decision.
113 semifinals: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) pinned Isaac Hensley (Watauga) in 1:26.
113 championship: Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Brian Reid (Hibriten) by a 12-10 sudden victory decision.
120 quarterfinals: Gabe Smith (Ashe) pinned Holden Fulcher (South Caldwell) in 1:30.
120 semifinals: Smith (Ashe) defeated Creed Casner (Watauga) by a 7-2 decision.
120 championship: Josiah Honer (Hibriten) defeated Smith (Ashe) by a 12-1 majority decision.
126 semifinals: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) pinned Marco Velasquez (Freedom) in 5:09.
126 championship: Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) defeated Phipps (Ashe) by an 8-7 decision.
132 quarterfinals: Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central) pinned Tucker Harris (Ashe) in 49 seconds.
132 consolation semifinals: Maddox Southard (Hibriten) defeated Harris (Ashe) by a 6-2 decision.
138 semifinals: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Drew Martin (Hibriten) in 3:21.
138 championship: Sheets (Ashe) pinned Damian Harkey (South Caldwell) in 3:48.
145 quarterfinals: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Coan Suttles (South Caldwell) in 46 seconds.
145 semifinals: Osborne (Ashe) pinned Camden Brock (Watauga) in 1:32.
145 championship: Dylan Dalton (Alexander Central) defeated Osborne (Ashe) by a 13-9 decision.
152 semifinals: Lukus Spencer (Ashe) pinned Alex Engle (South Caldwell) in 2:49.
152 championship: Palmer Smith (Watauga) defeated Spencer (Ashe) by a 14-8 decision.
160 semifinals: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Larry Breeden (South Caldwell) in 53 seconds.
160 championship: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Chandler Wyke (Hibriten) in 1:24.
170 semifinals: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) defeated Avin Crawford (Hibriten) by an 8-5 decision.
170 championship: Aaron Longinos (Alexander Central) defeated Armentrout (Ashe) by a 6-4 decision.
182 quarterfinals: Alan Vicente Perez (Freedom) pinned Phoenix Miller (Ashe) in 5:42.
182 consolation semifinals: John Lantigua (Watauga) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 2:14.
195 quarterfinals: Nathan Herman (Ashe) pinned Payton King (South Caldwell) in 1:26.
195 semifinals: Herman (Ashe) pinned Rylan Davidson (Hibriten) in 5:46.
195 championship: Kevin Augustin-Hernandez (Freedom) pinned Herman (Ashe) in 1:59.
220 quarterfinals: Ben Bare (Ashe) pinned Parker Mast (South Caldwell) in 2:48.
220 semifinals: Elijah Amaya (Hibriten) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 1:17.
220 third place match: Bare (Ashe) defeated Trabey Shepherd (Watauga) by a 3-0 decision.
285 semifinals: Kevin Pereira (South Caldwell) pinned Isaac Pennington (Ashe) in 1:06.
285 consolation semifinals: Nathan Vue (Freedom) pinned Pennington (Ashe) in 47 seconds.
