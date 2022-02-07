CONCORD — On Monday, Jan. 31, the Huskies advanced to the first and second rounds of the State Dual team tournament in Concord, NC at Central Cabarrus High school. At this event, the team began by facing St. Stephens High School. St. Stephens is ranked number two in the state of North Carolina with a record of 30-4.
The night began at the 182 lb weight category with senior, T. Trivette. Trivette battled, losing by fall to A. Britt in 1:58.and a score of (8-5).
Senior, D. Rowland strived to hammer his opponent W. Moore and conclusively won by decision (6-1).
L. Sheets continued with the fever and despite being down by 9 points with his opponent E. Trossi, a senior and state qualifier battled back and ended up tying the
match before sending it to overtime. Sheets ended up getting the takedown in overtime so he earned 3 points for the team winning by decision (13-11).
L. Osborne's battle with K. Evans (a state qualifier from St. Stephens) Osborne won by decision earning the team 3 points.
St. Stephens was another senior K. Dillard fought back with a pin in the first period over L. Apollonio in 1:15.
With the pace set, M. Olvera from Ashe took it into overtime, winning by decision against I. Burgin (4-2).
Heavyweight, M. Spencer went to the mat hopeful and with hard work was still defeated by St. Stephens E. Vue.
B. Fairchild followed Olvera and would lose a hard fought battle to A. Petty with a decision of 5-1.
R. Phipps wrangled with opponent I. Cortez to ultimately win by decision with a score of 13-11.
L. Wilson had a hard fight with C. Alonzo and was ultimately pinned in 1:20.
T. Barnes had one of the biggest matches of the night. It was nail-biting and hard fought all the way to the end. Barnes faced trouble, but didn’t give up the pin with a decision, another fight well fought where Osborne showed heart also winning by decision (7-5).
Senior A. Peterson followed up Osborne with another decision to give the team another 3 points, defeating W. Fincher (4-1).
M. Peterson made quite short work of his St. Stephens opponent (J. Schwartz) by pinning him in 24 seconds awarding the team 6 more points.
In the last match of the night, L. Spencer would be defeated by A. Kehoe, a junior with a record of 30-7 by pin in 3:11.
With a score of 30-30 on the clock, Ashe and St. Stephens coaches approached the head table. The first criteria of wins for tie-breaker was met by Ashe County (8-6). Ashe defeated St. Stephens with a score of 31-30.
"Billy Baker deserves a ton of credit as he is an outstanding coach that has his team prepared year end and year out," said Huskies coach Danny Dillard. "Coach Baker has never missed the dual team playoffs in the 35 years he’s been coaching. He has been a role model for us for many years. And things had to fall in the right place for us tonight to get past him. It was an honor to be in such a battle tonight, one that our kids will never forget."
Ashe would then face Central Cabarrus in the second round. Things started out promising with a forfeit from K. Dillard at 195 then a big pin from Olvera at 220. M. Spencer drew a forfeit. Fairchild would face a tough Martinez that would end in a fall. Ryder Phipps would bow his back and show his character with a fall against E barber.
Ashe then saw one of the toughest four match line ups in the state. C. Baglio, defending state champion, got the fall at 120, brother J. Baglio, defending state champ, got a fall at 126, S. Workman got a major against Rowland and Jackson got the fall at 138.
L Osborne got the huskies back on track with a major decision against freeman at 145, A. Peterson battled with Happel for a hard fought decision 6-5 at 152, M. Peterson found a way to pin Martinez at 160. Lukus Spencer went up against A. Gonzalez to ultimately get a fall and T. Trivette fought hard against J. Jamie but lost by fall. The final score was 43-34. It was a great night for the huskies.
On Wednesday, Feb, 2, Ashe took on a tough North Henderson team ranked No. 3 with a record of 21-4. The Huskies knew the battle they were about to face and the team was prepared for the battle at hand. Coach Brandon Dillard would give his speech and A. Peterson, a captain shared his words that motivate him. At that point the team was ready to get to business.
Senior T. Trivette started the pace off right with a second period fall against C. Vega. Senior K. Dillard wore his opponent down and ended up sending him flying across the mat with an over and under throw before securing the fall.
M. Olvera would get caught against R. Meadows and fell to a fall.
Senior M. Spencer had one of the biggest matches of the night. In a battle that could have gone either way with only one minute left Spencer dug down and found something inside of himself and found a way to win 9-5 against I. Moore.
B. Fairchild faced a 20 plus win G. Hansen and battled to the end. Fairchild came away with a 16-5 victory.
Phipps would give up a couple early takedowns at 113 but ultimately battled back and showed some grit, fighting back and pinning Eden.
L. Wilson faced a tough D. Short and lost by fall.
At 126, T. Barnes squared up with a ranked and returning state qualifier in Portella and lost by fall.
At 132, Rowland, a senior captain, had a really good match against Fincher (29-3) but an unexpected call at the end of regulation left everyone in shock with a 7-6 decision against Rowland.
At 138, N. Brown seemed to be in control of the match having his opponent on his back for more than a minute and 15 seconds before losing control and getting pinned.
At 145, Osborne would take on returning state qualifier Vega in a tough match ending with a couple of hard mat returns in the 3rd period that left Vega with no answers.
At 152, senior A. Peterson would take care of business as usual getting the needed fall in under one minute. With the match on the line, M. Peterson stepped up to the plate and gave his opponent more than he wanted as he pinned him in the second period securing the victory for the Ashe County Huskies.
Ashe then faced off with recently crowned state champs Fred T. Foard in the regional finals. Ashe battled against a tough team earning respect from the fans and giving respect just the same.
Fred T. Foard defeated Ashe with a score of 48-30.
"It was an exciting run for the Huskies," said Dillard. :We were the only team in the state that thought we would get as far as we did. To beat the number two, three and six teams in the state is such an accomplishment. We are so proud of these young men. Our hats are off to coach Carey and his staff. He has been building a program for many years. We knew last year they would win but covid prevented any dual team championship. He has a well oiled machine and had a tough team for years, in our opinion this might be the toughest team he has ever had. We were regional runner ups and that puts us tied for third in the state in the 3A division.
