ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County youth fall soccer league has made it to champion status with ages 7-9 and 10-14.
Ages 7-9 are coached by Shane Hall, Steve Ashley and Josh Williamson.
Ages 10-14 are coached by Ricky Hurt and Chris Shumate.
The Ashe Post & Times would like to extend their congratulations to both teams for their outstanding season.
