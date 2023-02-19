Wrestlers Hudson Davis, Hunter Bowlin, Colter Lewis, Olin Lee, Quinn Carter, Mathew Greer, Mason Jordan and Jasper Jordan pose with head coach Zachariah Hudler at the Power Cross Championship Tournament on Feb. 5.
Photo submitted
Back row: Holt Bouchard, Keaton O'Neil, Nathan Miller, head coach Zachariah Hudler, Hayden Mahala, Isiah Galgano and Hayden Jones. Front row: Kane Brown and Joe Ramirez.
Photo submitted
Brody Azpurua, head coach Zachariah Hudler and Mason Jordan.
OLIN - The Ashe County youth wrestling program under the guidance of first-year head coach Zachariah Hudler brought home first place from the Power Cross Championship Tournament that was held on Feb. 5 at North Iredell High School.
Hudler, who took over the program in November, saw his Ashe County team wrap up the tournament with five first place finishers, five second place finishers, seven third place finishers and two fourth place finishers.
First place finishers included Olin Lee, Joe Ramirez, Nathan Miller, Kane Brown and Mason Jordan, who was first in his age group and third in the older group. Second place finishers were Colter Lewis, Jasper Jordan, Eli Shroyer, Hayden Mahala and Keaton O’Neil. Third place finishers were Mathew Greer, Isiah Galgano, Salias Roten, Brody Azpurua, Quinn Carter, Hunter Bowlin and Hayden Jones. Fourth place finishers were Holt Bouchard and Hudson Davis.
