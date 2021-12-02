WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School JV girls basketball team demolished the West Wilkes Blackhawks on Dec. 1 in a fifteen point win, 45-30.
The JV girls (5-1) welcomed the Blackhawks (0-3) to their home court with a strong desire to win, leaving the visitors in the dust within the first quarter. The Huskies made their way down the court with steals and layups, finding themselves on the foul line twice within the first three minutes. At the end of the first seven minutes, Ashe led 12-2.
In the second quarter, Husky Julia Herman used hot hands with rebounds and passes, finding her teammates easily and quickly as they demolished the court. West Wilkes fell behind by the half, 20-9.
The final fourteen minutes swept by for both teams. The Blackhawks found themselves with a number of fouls under their belt, only allowing Ashe a greater lead. By the end, the home team came in with a 45-30 win.
The JV girls will head to Avery on Dec. 3 for a non-conference game at 4 p.m.
Game stats will be updated as more information is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.