Ashe County High School, in partnership with the NFHS Network, held a live awards ceremony for the Husky athletes via Facebook and Zoom on May 27. These awards were given to ACHS athletes and coaches who excelled in their work during the 2020-21 school year.
Athletic Director David Koontz was the host for the evening and he announced winners for the different categories including, male and female athlete of the year, the sportsmanship awards, Heart of a Husky winners and coach of the year.
Winners are as follows:
Husky Athletes of the Year — Jernee Ashley and Austin Poe.
Husky Sportsmanship Award Winners — Eli Randolph and Claudia Acevedo.
Heart of a Husky Award Winners — Ashley Dollar and Jackson Krider.
Husky Coach of the Year — Nathan Colvard.
