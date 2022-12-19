WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their annual Fall Sports Awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 in the auditorium at ACHS.
In all, athletes who participated in JV and varsity football, girls tennis, girls golf, girls and boys cross country, JV and varsity cheer, JV and varsity volleyball and JV and varsity soccer were honored.
To begin the ceremony, Athletic Director and Head Coach Brian Hampton presented awards to both JV and varsity football players.
JV Football Awards:
- Coach's Award - Riley Estes and Jaxon Dillard
- Most Improved Award - Preston Edgell
- Hustle Award - Ben Bare
- MVP - Bryce Peters
Varsity Football Awards:
- Best Defensive Lineman - Manny Olvera
- Coach's Award - Blake Peters
- Most Improved Award - Ty Little
- Best Offensive Back - Colin Estes
- Best Defensive Back - Luke Peterson
- Best Offensive Lineman - Caleb Blackburn
- Most Valuable Defensive Player - Bryant Blevins
- Most Valuable Offensive Player - Matthew Peterson
M. Peterson was also recognized as the NWC 3A/4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Head Coach Judy Moser-Smith then presented the awards for girls tennis
Girls Tennis Awards:
- Most Improved Award - Ellie Cable
- MVP - Addison Dollar
- Coach's Award - Julia Herman
- Sportsmanship Award - Julia Herman
For girls golf, Head Coach Nathan Colvard presented each golfer with an award.
Girls Golf Awards:
- Coach's Award - Diana Ruiz, Bo Patrick and Metzi Salgado
- MVP - Chloe Neal
- Most Improved Award - Paige Roten
In addition to her MVP award, Neal was honored for her excellence in the NCHSAA 3A/4A State Championship.
A number of athletes were recognized by Head Coach Shane Greene for Cross Country.
Cross Country Awards:
- Rookie of the Year - Evie Pyles and Sawyer Greene
- Most Improved Runner - Maggie Powers and River Wood
- Coach's Award - Abigail McClure and Dylan Carpenter
- Most Valuable Runner - Sherry Billings and Noah Farmer
Madi Roberts, head coach for Cheer then honored her JV and varsity cheerleaders.
JV Cheer Awards:
- Most Improved Award - Caitlin Wood
- Most Spirited - Chloe Henson
- Coach's Award - Maggie Parker
- Best All Around - Ella Yelton
Varsity Cheer Awards:
- Team Before Self Award - Abigail Campbell
- Most Spirited - Ashtyn Bedford
- Best All Around - Emily Dicks and Bree Minerva
- Most Improved Award - Zaelyn Micham
Kristi Powers, head coach for volleyball recognized a number of athletes for both JV and varsity volleyball.
JV Volleyball Awards:
- MVP - Maylee Blevins
- Coach's Award - Isabella Farmer
- Most Improved Award - Abby Sheets
Varsity Volleyball Awards:
- MVP - Paige Overcash
- Coach's Award - Mallory Bledsoe and Lydia Edmisten
- Most Improved Award - Lanie Bowers
- All Conference and Honorable Mention - Paige Overcash, Emmi Cheek and Kirklyn Hudler
To round out the awards, Noah Blevins presented awards to JV and varsity soccer athletes.
JV Soccer Awards:
- Coach's Award - Luke Tracey
- Most Improved Award - Juan Mora Moncada
- Defensive Player of the Year - Jeremy Balcazar
- Offensive Player of the Year - Ismael Carrillo
- MVP - Junior Barcenas
Varsity Soccer Awards:
- Coach's Award - Michael Acevedo
- Most Improved Award - Dany Ruiz-Lara
- Defensive Player of the Year - Kolin Peterman
- Offensive Player of the Year - Dylan Short
- MVP - Montana Lopez
