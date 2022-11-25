WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School boys varsity basketball team hosted the Avery Vikings on Wednesday, Nov. 23, taking a loss of 74-50.
The Huskies (1-1) played a tough game against previous conference rivals, the Avery Vikings (1-1), following a marvelous win against Millers Creek Christian, 72-47, on Nov. 18. Though they fought hard, the Huskies were unable to matchup to the visiting Vikings.
The contest started out bright for Ashe as they took a substantial lead against the Vikings. Ashe was able to knock out a total of 18 points during the first quarter, while Avery totaled 13. Jake Grubb was the top-scorer in the first eight minutes of play, knocking out a pair of two-pointers and two foul shots. Harrison Langdon and Austin Grogan were able score a pair of two-pointers while Kolin Peterman and Cohen Richardson got one two-pointer each.
The second quarter saw the beginning of Ashe's defeat as Avery tallied up 22 points on the scoreboard, leading by six points by the end of the half. The Vikings were able to break the Huskies' rally, with Ashe scoring 11 points. A number of fouls were called against the visiting team, but Ashe was only able to knock in three out of a total of nine shots. Avery led 35-29 by the end of the first half.
In the second half, Ashe scored a total of 11 points in the third and 10 points in the fourth. Avery rounded up 15 points in the third and 24 in the fourth . Ashe's defense was often broken by quick yet thought-out passes from the Vikings. With a number of missed shots and stolen passes, the Huskies fell 74-50.
Ashe will look towards their next home game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Mitchell. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.