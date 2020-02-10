WILKESBORO — Traveling for the third time in four games, the Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team (7-14) lost to the conference-leading Wilkes Central Eagles (13-7) Friday, Feb. 7. The loss was the Huskies' fourth in five games.
Almost immediately, the Huskies came under fire from a barrage of threes, with the Eagles deciding to play mostly outside of the arc. Spearheaded by point guard Daylon Banks, the Eagles rushed out to a early double-digit lead.
The Huskies headed into the second quarter down 13-23, but opened the period fast, trying to push their way back into the game. Banks' hot night continued however, keeping the lead big for the Eagles. A last-second score for the Huskies in transition from Preston Eller made the score 37-26 at the half.
Coming out of halftime, the Eagles had cooled off from beyond the arc. At the same time, the Huskies got their offense going early, with Blake Lewis playing a key role while they climbed back into the game. Lewis would lead Ashe in scoring with 15 points, and rebounding with eight.
Things went south for Ashe when Banks found his rhythm again, quickly helping the Eagles to a 50-35 lead with three minutes left in the third. They'd hold onto it, leading 56-37 heading into the final quarter.
While Ashe kept fighting to get back into the game, the Eagles held firm on their lead. Not helping was the Huskies' lack of scoring from beyond the arc, with the team collectively hitting 27 percent from three. Ultimately, the Eagles prevailed in the 67-52 game.
The Huskies will play their final game of the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 11 in a senior night match-up with West Wilkes (14-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.