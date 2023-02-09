featured Basketball and cheer seniors honored during final home game By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 Senior Kirklyn Hudler was escorted by Kenadie and Tanya Hudler, "Nana Sue" and David Hudler. Photo by Chanda Richardson Escorting senior Becka Wonsick was Mindy, Abbie and Kevin Wonsick. Photo by Chanda Richardson Nicole Toledo was escorted by sister Michelle and parents Nester and Bleydis Toledo. Photo by Chanda Richardson Morgan Phipps, escorted by Saylor, Tara, Ryder and Chad Phipps. Photo by Chanda Richardson Escorting cheer senior Autumn Farmer was Robbie Farmer and Karen Ham. Photo by Chanda Richardson McKenzie Campbell was escorted by Brandon Campbell and Misty Lambert. Photo by Chanda Richardson Ashtyn Bedford, escorted by Chris and Melissa Bedford. Photo by Chanda Richardson Escorting senior Ashlyn Wyrick were Thomas Michael and Staci Miller. Photo by Chanda Richardson Rachel Bledsoe was escorted by Alan and Amy Bledsoe. Photo by Chanda Richardson Hannah Hamby, escorted by Gary and Kristal Hamby. Photo by Chanda Richardson Rachel Bledsoe was escorted by her two siblings and mother Jessica Minerva. Photo by Chanda Richardson Josh Poe was escorted by Ronnie Poe, Rachel Wall and his two siblings. Photo by Chanda Richardson Tanner Poe, escorted by Craig, Melinda and Austin Poe. Photo by Chanda Richardson Escorting Austin Grogan were his parents Richard and Andrea Grogan. Photo by Chanda Richardson Kolin Peterman was escorted by Jin Park and Greg Peterman. Photo by Chanda Richardson Sawyer Eller, escorted by his sister and Whitney and Michael Miller. Photo by Chanda Richardson Jake Grubb was escorted by Tiffany, Justin, Jace and Peyton Grubb. WEST JEFFERSON — During the last ACHS home basketball game of the conference season on Feb. 7, both basketball and cheer seniors were recognized in honor of senior night.The ACHS varsity girls basketball team honored four seniors including Kirklyn Hudler, Becka Wonsick, Nicole Toledo and Morgan Phipps.For cheer, seniors Autumn Farmer, McKenzie Campbell, Ashtyn Bedford, Ashlyn Wyrick, Rachel Bledsoe, Hannah Hamby and Bree Minerva were recognized.To round out senior night, the varsity boys basketball team honored Josh Poe, Tanner Poe, Austin Grogan, Kolin Peterman, Sawyer Eller and Jake Grubb. 