Becka Wonsick signs to WCU for softball
By Chanda Richardson
chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com
Nov 14, 2022

WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ashe County High School senior Becka Wonsick, along with her family, friends, teachers and coaches, signed to Western Carolina University for softball.

Wonsick stated that she is excited for this next chapter in her life and that it will be a dream come true to play D1 softball.

"I want to thank all my coaches, travel coaches, my principals, my friends, family and just everyone," said Wonsick. "Thank you for all of the support."

In addition to softball, Wonsick has also been an athlete for the ACHS JV and varsity basketball teams.
