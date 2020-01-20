WEST JEFFERSON — Both Ashe County Huskies varsity basketball teams lost to the Wilkes Central Eagles in home games Wednesday, Jan. 15. The match-ups were the first of the season between the two schools.
First up was the girls basketball team (10-3), who came into the game riding a four-game winning streak stretching back to December 2019. The Eagles (11-2) were coming off their own winning streak of seven, and came to West Jefferson looking for an eighth.
Despite an early lead for the Huskies, a monstrous second quarter from the Eagles combined with Ashe's struggles on offense to give the Eagles a lead they would never give up in the 52-37 win.
"Our shooting was horrendous," head coach Brianna Ashley said. "We sent to them to the foul line 38 times. Not going to win many games having 24 turnovers, shooting 20 percent and then the other team is getting 38 foul shots."
Next were the boys (4-9), who had won two of their last three as they hope to regain form heading into the final stretch of the season. Wilkes Central (5-7) were hoping to get their season back on track after a four-game losing streak which began shortly after Christmas.
A tight game, the Huskies held a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but could not finish the job. The Eagles outscored Ashe 11-6 in the final frame, sealing the 48-44 road win.
"We showed a lot of heart, battling back, but they just made more plays in the fourth quarter than we did," head coach Nathan Colvard said. "We had some crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter and then they made some crucial buckets."
The Huskies then headed to Millers Creek, for a match-up with the West Wilkes Blackhawks Friday, Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.