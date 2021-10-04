WEST JEFFERSON — On Sept. 29, the ACHS boys soccer team took to the field to go up against the Hibriten Panthers, taking a 5-0 loss.
Hibriten (11-0), an undefeated team to beat, stepped onto the ACHS soccer field with determination and dominance over the Huskies (4-8-2).
Goalie Chris Tomko had a handful of saves for the night, allowing the home team more time and action on the field to make their way to their desired goal.
However, the Panthers were too tough to beat, defeating Ashe 5-0.
The boys took a loss on Oct. 4 against Freedom (6-4-3), coming up short 5-2.
On Oct. 6, the soccer team will host South Caldwell beginning at 5 p.m.
