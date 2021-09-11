WEST JEFFERSON — The boys soccer team at Ashe County High School is seeing a tough non-conference season as they took a loss to Forbush on Sept. 9, 5-0.
As the boys gear up to play tougher schools, their winning streak has become higher than losses, now standing at 4-2 with one tie.
The Forbush Falcons took to the ACHS field with a strive to win, now standing at 3-3 in their own season. On Aug. 23, they took a loss to Ashe, 4-3.
With their strength and desire to take down the Hustling Huskies, they shot the ball through the net easily, showing their gained agility.
As conference season will soon begin, the ACHS soccer team will take on a few more non-conference games.
Next up, they'll travel to Mount Airy on Sept. 13, then to Surry Central on Sept. 14. Then, they will host Mount Airy on Sept. 16 and finally kick-off the conference season on Sept. 22 when they head to compete against Hibriten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.