WEST JEFFERSON, BOONVILLE — The Ashe County High School's boys soccer team kicked off the season with three wins, one loss and one draw since beginning on Aug. 16.
On Aug. 16, the Huskies took to a tie against Starmount (3-3), on Aug. 18 they defeated West Wilkes (5-0), on Aug. 23 they took a win against Forbush (4-2), their first loss came on Aug. 25 against West Wilkes (4-2) and their third win came on Aug. 30 against Starmount (4-3).
While the conference has not begun, the non-conference games are only the warmups for ACHS. They plan to take to the field with integrity and strength to come out victorious in the nearing season.
Next up, the soccer team will head to Mt. Airy in a non-conference away game on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
