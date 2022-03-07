WEST JEFFERSON — On March 1, the Ashe County High School boys tennis team began their non-conference season in a match against Avery, coming out on top with a 9-0 win.
In singles, top seed John Perkins took on Avery's Cayden Pennell, coming out with a 6-0 win in both sets.
Second seed Josh Weaver won 6-2 and 6-0 against Tripp Markland.
Jackson Keith went up against Aiden Ray and won 6-0 for both sets.
Fourth seed Eli Lemly squared off with Weston Carpenter, following in his fellow teammates' footsteps with a 6-0 knockout win for both sets.
Carson Pruitt then ended the singles with a 6-0 win in both sets. Due to Avery only having five players, the final singles and doubles matches were given to Ashe by forfeit.
Perkins and Weaver took on Pennell and Markland for their doubles match, ending in an 8-1 victory for Ashe, followed by Keith and Lemly's win against Ray and Carpenter.
