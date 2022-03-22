WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School boys tennis team hosted Freedom on March 15, coming out with a 9-0 win.
In singles, top seed John Perkins took on B.J. Vang and demolished in a 6-1, 6-0 match.
Josh Weaver battled the court against Henry Beal and knocked out both sets 6-0.
Third seed Jackson Keith competed against Chase Whitaker and lost the first set 7-5. He redeemed himself in the second set with a 6-0 win and finished off the tiebreaker 10-8.
Eli Lemly stepped onto the fourth court along with Freedom’s Kenneth Hernandez-Villanueva. Lemly won the first set 6-2 as well as the second 6-1.
Ashe’s Anderson Schuster played his singles well with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Teague Ballew.
To round out singles, Carson Pruitt took victory against Noah Hawkins with a 6-0, 6-4 win.
Perkins and Weaver took on Ballew and Whitaker for doubles and won 8-0. Keith and Lemly battled against Hernandez-Villanueva and Hawkins, also winning 8-0. To end the match, Shuster and Kolin Peterman secured the final Ashe win, 8-0 against Dallas McCall and Christopher Walker.
