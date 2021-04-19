WEST JEFFERSON — In their second to last home match, the ACHS boys tennis team made hard hits to Wilkes Central, leading them in a win in all six top players and three doubles on April 14.
Leading the Huskies, senior and top player Jake Reavis led both of his singles sets to outstanding 6-0 wins against Tate Johnson.
Tatum Brown carried the weight in his singles against Wilkes Central’s Jack Shepherd with 6-1 in his first set and 6-3 in his second.
John Perkins showed stability with Nick Hall despite growing frustrations, his teammates often cheering him on to a win of 6-3 and 6-2.
Baxter Glover went into a tie breaker in his second set after winning his first 6-3 against Eagle Gage York. Glover came out on top 7-2.
In his singles match against Quinn Pyke, Josh Weaver led 6-1 and 6-0.
Jackson Keith had a knockout in his first set against Andrew Nieland, 6-0. Keith went on to win his second set 6-4.
Going into doubles, the Huskies prepared to swing Wilkes Central, Reavis and Brown teaming up against Johnson and Shepherd. The first set was won closely in 9-8, the Eagles showing strength and determination, but unable to secure the win. The second set resulted in a tiebreaker as both teams found it challenging to keep up with one another. Brown and Reavis came out victorious 7-5.
Perkins and Glover stepped up to the net against Hal and York, dominating in their doubles set, 8-0. Weaver and Keith did the same in their’s , 8-0 against Pyke and Nieland.
The boys tennis team is currently second in the MCAV 2 A conference, behind Alleghany. The Huskies stand at 6-4 overall.
Their final home match will begin at 4 p.m. on April 19.
