MORGANTON — On April 4, the Ashe County High School boys tennis team traveled to Freedom High School for a conference match, coming out with a 8-1 win.
In singles, John Perkins went up against BJ Vang, winning both sets 6-0.
Josh Weaver followed suit in the Ashe victory with a 6-0 and 6-1 win against Freedom’s Henry Beal.
Third seed Jackson Keith took on Chase Whitaker and won 6-4 and 6-0.
Eli Lemly won 6-1 and 6-0 against Kenneth Villanueva.
Anderson Schuster had a tough match against Teague Bullow when he won the first set 7-4 but lost the second 6-3. In the tiebreaker, Schuster held onto the win 10-7.
Carson Pruitt battled against Noah Hawkins and won 6-3 and 7-3.
Doubles saw two more wins for Ashe with Perkins and Weaver triumphing against Vang and Beal, 8-3.
Keith and Lemly won over Whitaker and Bullow, 8-2
Joel Robinson and Pruitt then took on Dallas McCall and Bryan Gonzalez, losing 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.