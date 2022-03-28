WEST JEFFERSON — Following a 7-2 win against Millennium Charter on March 21, the Ashe County High School boys tennis team took a 7-2 loss to Watauga on March 22.
In singles, Ashe took in two wins. First seed John Perkins took on Cameron Artus and lost the first set 6-3. Perkins redeemed himself in the second set with a 6-2 win and secured the final victory in the tiebreaker, 10-5.
Third seed Jackson Keith brought in the other Ashe win against Marcus Muse. Much like Perkins, Keith fell in the first set with a 6-3 loss. But in the second set, Keith came out on top 7-5 and won the tiebreaker 10-3.
Josh Weaver lost to Steele Neely, 6-4 and 6-1 in singles.
Eli Lemly lost his first set to Cody Talton and battled strong in the second set, but came out with a 9-7 loss.
Anderson Schuster went up against Bryant Carroll and lost both sets 6-0.
Carson Pruitt took on Cristian Hamilton and lost both sets 6-0.
In doubles, Perkins and Weaver lost a hard-fought match against Talton and Carroll, 8-5. Keith and Lemly lost 8-6 against Muse and Hamilton and Schuster and Kolin Peterman took an 8-2 loss against Sullivan Trexler and Striker Ward.
However, on March 24, the Huskies redeemed themselves with an 8-1 win against Alexander Central.
Perkins took on Jose Castaneda and easily won both sets 6-0.
Weaver took out Bodie King with a 6-2 win in both.
Keith battled with Samuel Law and lost the first set 6-2, but found redemption in the second set with a 6-3 win and an 11-9 win in the tiebreaker.
Lemly beat out Carson Davis wth a 6-3 win in the first set and a 6-4 win in the second.
Peterman ended Ashe’s singles victory roll with a win against Ayden White, 6-2 and 7-5.
Doubles included an 8-6 win from Perkins and Weaver and an 8-2 win from Keith and Lemly. Schuster and Peterman took a loss of 9-7, ending the match overall with an 8-1 Ashe victory.
