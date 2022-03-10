WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School boys tennis team hosted Alexander Central Cougars on March 8 for their first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match, bringing in a 7-2 win.
The Huskies (2-1) demolished the Cougars (0-1) as they seeded out their top players for the match.
Top seed John Perkins took on Bodie King for singles, losing the first set 4-6 and winning the second 6-3. In the tie breaker, Perkins gained a win for Ashe with a final score of 10-2.
Josh Weaver battled against Alexander Central's Jose Castaneda, winning the first set 6-3 and the second 6-1.
Jackson Keith had a knock out win of 6-0 for both sets against Cougar Samuel Law.
On the fourth court, Husky Eli Lemly squared off against Will Teague and followed in Keith's footsteps with a 6-0 win for both sets.
Anderson Schuster had a shaky start against Carson Davis when he lost the first set 6-1. However, in the second set, Schuster came back with a 6-2 win and secured the tie breaker 11-9.
Carson Pruitt fell to Eli Kerley in a tie breaker after winning 6-4 and 6-7. Kerley overcame and gave Alexander Central their first singles win, 10-7.
In doubles, Perkins and Weaver took on King and Castaneda, winning 8-4.
Keith teamed up with Lemly to battle Law and Teague, coming out on top 8-1.
Finally, Schuster and Kolin Peterman went up agaisnt Davis and Kerley, ultimately losing in the tiebreaker after a 9-8 call. The tie breaker ended with an Alexander Central win, 7-5.
