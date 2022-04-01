WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, March 30, the Ashe County High School boys tennis team hosted the Hibriten Panthers, losing 6-3.
The Huskies are now ranked third in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference, standing at 6-5 overall.
In singles, top seed John Perkins got the win off Nathaniel Wright with 6-4 in the first set. The second set saw a Wright win, 6-2, but Perkins defeated the Panther in the tiebreaker, 10-4.
Second seed Josh Weaver took a loss to Evan Vanitore, 6-2 and 6-3.
On the third court, Jackson Keith battled against Jacob Norwood and lost 7-5 and 6-3.
Eli Lemly secured the second Ashe win agains Logan Clark, beating him 6-1 in the first set and 6-2 in the second.
Husky Anderson Schuster fell to Ben Waechter, 7-4 and 7-5.
To round out singles, Carson Pruitt lost to Ridge Hedrick 6-3 in both sets.
In doubles, Perkins and Weaver were taken down by Wright and Norwood with an 8-4 loss.
Keith and Lemly got the final Ashe win as they beat Vanitore and Waechter 8-2.
Schuster and Pruitt then took defeat, 8-2, from Panthers Clark and Hedrick.
The Huskies will have three final conference matches in the next week. First against Freedom, followed by South Caldwell and to round out their season, they will play at Watauga on April 7.
